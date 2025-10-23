High school football: 4 things to know before Week 10

The final week of the high school football season will settle league races and pave a path to the postseason.
The Road to Canton begins next Friday.
But before that starts, one more week of regular season games remain.
Here are five things to know heading into Week 10:
Seeking perfection
Through eight weeks, four teams remain unbeaten in the Miami Valley.
Tippecanoe, Badin, Tri-Village and Marion Local are all 9-0.
Last week, two teams - Preble Shawnee and Brookville - fell from the ranks of the unbeatens.
Tri-Village (9-0, 8-0) was dominant in a 40-7 victory over Preble Shawnee (8-1, 7-1) to earn at least a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title. The Patriots out gained the Arrows 567-212.
Valley View (8-1, 5-0) scored 20 second half points to pull away from Brookville (8-1, 5-1) for a 27-7 victory, ending their perfect run. Valley View clinched at least a share of the SWBL title and can win it outright with a win at Waynesville (4-5, 2-3).
Tippecanoe (9-0, 8-0) travels to West Carrollton (0-9, 0-8) seeking their second straight unbeaten season. They’ve won 23 straight regular season games.
Badin (9-0, 4-0) hosts McNicholas (5-4, 2-2) for a chance at their fifth undefeated regular season since 2020. The Rams have won 17 straight regular season games after finishing
The streak continues
The area’s other unbeaten - Marion Local - has the nation’s longest winning streak at 73 consecutive victories. The Flyers beat Minster 47-0 last week to keep the streak alive.
A victory would place the Flyers into a tie for No. 7 on the list of the nation’s longest-winning streaks, tying Maryville (Tenn.) run of 74 straight from 2004-2008, according to MaxPreps.
They host Coldwater - the defending Division VI state champions - at 7 p.m. Friday night. Marion Local beat the Cavaliers 35-0 in Week 10 last season.
The Flyers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs and have earned a first-round bye.
City league showdown
The Dayton City League title will be decided this week when Meadowdale (4-5, 3-0) takes on Dunbar (3-6, 3-0) at Welcome Stadium.
The Lions won the title last year, beating the Wolverines 44-14 in Week 7, snapping Dunbar’s 12-game winning streak. It was the first time Meadowdale had beaten Dunbar in 10 years.
They’ll play for the Legacy Rivalry Trophy - the black-and-blue trophy is painted in honor of the team’s colors - which was made official by the Dayton Public Schools athletic department last season.
Postseason schedule
The OHSAA final playoff standings will be released on Sunday, Oct. 26.
After making changes to its football playoff format earlier this year, the top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye.
The higher-seeded teams will also host games until the regional finals.
The state championships will be held from Thursday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
