High school football: 4 things to know before Week 10

But before that starts, one more week of regular season games remain.

Here are five things to know heading into Week 10:

Seeking perfection

Through eight weeks, four teams remain unbeaten in the Miami Valley.

Tippecanoe, Badin, Tri-Village and Marion Local are all 9-0.

Last week, two teams - Preble Shawnee and Brookville - fell from the ranks of the unbeatens. Tri-Village (9-0, 8-0) was dominant in a 40-7 victory over Preble Shawnee (8-1, 7-1) to earn at least a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title. The Patriots out gained the Arrows 567-212. Valley View (8-1, 5-0) scored 20 second half points to pull away from Brookville (8-1, 5-1) for a 27-7 victory, ending their perfect run. Valley View clinched at least a share of the SWBL title and can win it outright with a win at Waynesville (4-5, 2-3). Tippecanoe (9-0, 8-0) travels to West Carrollton (0-9, 0-8) seeking their second straight unbeaten season. They’ve won 23 straight regular season games. Badin (9-0, 4-0) hosts McNicholas (5-4, 2-2) for a chance at their fifth undefeated regular season since 2020. The Rams have won 17 straight regular season games after finishing

The streak continues

The area’s other unbeaten - Marion Local - has the nation’s longest winning streak at 73 consecutive victories. The Flyers beat Minster 47-0 last week to keep the streak alive.

A victory would place the Flyers into a tie for No. 7 on the list of the nation’s longest-winning streaks, tying Maryville (Tenn.) run of 74 straight from 2004-2008, according to MaxPreps.

They host Coldwater - the defending Division VI state champions - at 7 p.m. Friday night. Marion Local beat the Cavaliers 35-0 in Week 10 last season.

The Flyers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs and have earned a first-round bye.

City league showdown