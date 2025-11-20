High school basketball: Local teams invited to Holiday Hardwood Classic at Xavier

Bellbrook’s girls team will play in the first game of the event against Mount Notre Dame at 11 a.m. The Golden Eagles finished 22-4 overall and won its fifth straight Southwestern Buckeye League division title. They return two All-Ohio performers in sophomore Libby Bunsold and junior Lauren Fabrick.

Also playing will be the Lakota East girls team against Milford at 12 p.m. Sunday. The Thunderhawks went 14-10 a year ago in the Greater Miami Conference. Senior Bella Sturgill returns as a All-GMC First Team performer averaging 12.6 points per game and 6.0 rebounds.

The Centerville boys team will face Cincinnati Wyoming at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 28. The Elks went 14-9, won the Greater Western Ohio Conference title for the sixth year in a row and advanced to a district game last season. Centerville graduated three of its four leading scorers, with junior Sam Keely as the lone returnee.

Five boys games make the remainder of the Saturday schedule, including five boys games featuring Sycamore vs. La Salle, Newport vs. Lebanon, Princeton vs. Cathedral (Ind.), Anderson vs. Mount Healthy and Taylor vs. Covington Holy Cross (Ky.)

The Sunday schedule will include another girls game involving Princeton vs. Winton Woods. There will also be two other boys games featuring Milford vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Mason vs. McNicholas.

Event organizers have created a contest in which the school that sells the most tickets on each day of the event will receive a $500 donation to an organization of its choice.