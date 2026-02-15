High school basketball: Boys D-III through VII, top two girls division district brackets released

The final seeds were set Friday at midnight through the MaxPreps RPI formula used by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. All Saturday and upcoming regular season results that remain did not factor into the final seed order.

Boys district rounds begin on Feb. 23 and finals will take place from March 6-8.

D-II girls begin Thursday, and D-I on Feb. 23. District finals across all seven divisions will be played Feb. 28.

The D-I and D-II draws for boys draws take place next week. Regional finals will be on March 14. The state finals at Wright State and the University of Dayton will be held from March 19-22.

Here is a look at some of the notable seeds, matchups and game locations:

(All records listed are reflected from when the rankings were finalized.)

Boys

Division III

Trotwood (14-3) gets the No. 1-seed in the North after Tippecanoe (16-4) dropped a game Friday night.

More Miami Valley League teams follow as Butler (15-5) is the three, and West Carrollton (16-5) is the four. Bellbrook (13-7) made a late season push up to the five-seed.

The South has Badin (17-2) as the top team ahead of La Salle (15-5). Goshen (17-3) is the three, and Monroe got the four-seed (18-3).

Early round North district games will take place at Centerville High School, and South at Western Brown and Princeton. All four district finals at UD Arena.

Division IV

The top-seed goes to Northridge (20-1) after completing a dominant run to the Three Rivers Conference title. The Polar Bears enter the postseason on a 19-game winning streak.

Alter (14-6) is the two-seed, although the Knights incorrectly appeared as the 12 on the OHSAA’s website Sunday as one of several errors that did not affect the final seed orders. Dunbar (15-3) is the third seed and could face Northridge in the district semifinals. Urbana (15-3) and Oakwood (16-4) are the four and five seeds.

The four through seven seeds all are down the same path to a district final, where the team that emerges could likely play Wyoming, the top-seed from the South.

District games will be played at Sidney and Xenia High Schools and district finals will be held at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Division V

Waynesville at 17-2 overall is the one-seed in the North. The Spartans captured a SWBL division title this season.

Indian Lake (17-4) was close behind getting the No. 2 seed. Versailles (14-5), West Liberty-Salem (18-3) and Preble Shawnee (17-4) round out the top five.

All of the top-four seeds are spread out into different district paths.

Williamsburg, the South’s top-seed, is on the same side of the regional bracket as Waynesville.

District games will take place at Bethel and Northmont High Schools. District final games will be at both Middletown and Xenia High Schools.

Division VI

Tri-Village is atop the North as the No. 1 seed. The Patriots (21-0) won the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title outright on Friday.

Troy Christian (16-5) is the two-seed. Emmanuel Christian (19-1) is the three-seed and took a bye straight into the district semifinals. Fort Recovery (12-8) and National Trail (12-8) round out the top five.

TV and TC could meet in the regional semifinal round.

Early round district games will be played at Troy High School. District finals are slated to be at both Fairborn and Middletown High Schools.

Division VII

Getting the small school top-seed in the North is Cedarville (18-2). The Indians edged out Botkins (17-3) in the rankings.

Lehman Catholic (16-5) is the three, followed by Franklin Monroe (12-7) and Mississinawa Valley (13-8) as the four and five seeds and both took the lone bye positions awaiting first round winners.

The top-two seeds in both the North and South are on paths to meet in potential district finals.

The site for all district games will be Piqua High School.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Girls

Division I

The RPI mirrored the Greater Western Ohio Conference standings for a good portion of the season, but not fully by the end.

Fairmont (22-0) remained the top-seed, and Springboro (16-4) is the two. After that, Wayne (11-11) gets the three, Beavercreek (12-10) is the four, Centerville (12-9) the five and Springfield (11-11) the six.

In the South, Lakota West (16-5) got the four-seed.

Fairmont and Springfield play and go into Region 2 through a Columbus regional route and the other four into Region 4 against Cincinnati schools.

Beavercreek or Wayne could play the South’s top-seed, Milford, in a district final, and then followed by two-seed Princeton in a regional semifinal.

Fairborn hosts all district semifinal matchups in the North and a district final game. Either Fairfield or Princeton High School will be the site of the other district finals games.

Division II

Getting the top-seed is Stebbins (13-7) after winning the MVL Valley. They play third-seeded Northmont (6-16) in their first game and have the South’s top-team, Mount Notre Dame, as a potential regional semifinal opponent.

Troy (12-9) is the two-seed and took the lone bye spot awaiting a first round winner between four-seed Miamisburg (4-18) and five-seed Xenia (0-20). The district final opponent for the team that emerges is likely Seton, the South’s two-seed.

Fairborn High School is the host for all district round games.

A full list and look at the brackets are available on the Southwest District Athletic Board website.