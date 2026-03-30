High school basketball: Bellbrook, Urbana, Waynesville coaches honored by OHSBCA

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association unveiled its 2025-26 winners for coach of the year awards following the end of the season.
Bellbrook’s Jason Tincher is the Division III girls coach of the year. His 22nd season in charge of the Golden Eagles saw him win his 400th career game and 16th Southwestern Buckeye League title. Bellbrook went 24-3 overall and won its fourth overall district title under his watch this season.
Jeremy Dixon of Urbana won the boys D-IV coach of the year award. Dixon, also in his 22nd season as a head coach, led Urbana to a 21-4 overall record and a district final appearance. He eclipsed 300 career wins during the season.
Credit: Steven Wright
Credit: Steven Wright
Todd Cook of Waynesville won the assistant coach of the year award for D-IV and V. He was a part of head coach Brandon Philpot’s staff that won the boys SWBL Southwestern Division title and earned a top-seed in the D-V district tournament. Cook has been coaching for 28 years at the high school level, including eight seasons as a head coach between Waynesville and Clinton-Massie.
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