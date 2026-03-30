High school basketball: Bellbrook, Urbana, Waynesville coaches honored by OHSBCA

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association unveiled its 2025-26 winners for coach of the year awards following the end of the season.

Bellbrook’s Jason Tincher is the Division III girls coach of the year. His 22nd season in charge of the Golden Eagles saw him win his 400th career game and 16th Southwestern Buckeye League title. Bellbrook went 24-3 overall and won its fourth overall district title under his watch this season.