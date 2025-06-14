High school baseball: Lakota West falls to Olentangy in D-I state semifinal

Lakota West's Braydon Johnson takes a swing during his Division I state semifinal game against Olentangy on Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
38 minutes ago
Lakota West High School’s baseball team lost to Lewis Center Olentangy 3-1 in a Division I state semifinal on Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

Lakota West (24-8) made its fourth state appearance in program history. The Firebirds reached the state tournament in 2007, 2008 and 2017 — winning the title in 2007.

Olentangy (23-7), which made state in 2006, scored a run in the bottom of the third inning when Cooper Tracy’s sacrifice fly brought home Ty Walburn.

Olentangy’s Dominic Pirrone hit a two-RBI double down the left-field line to give the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Lakota West’s Landon Holt laced a rope that got away from Pirrone in right field and went to the fence. Holt dove into third safely. Adrian Davis hit a sac fly to right to bring Holt home and pull the Lakota West deficit to 3-1.

Lakota West’s Braydon Johnson crushed one deep to left field with runners on first and second in the top of the seventh, but the wind kept the ball in the park for Cameron Birch to make the final out of the game.

Lakota West pitcher Tucker Wilburn sends a pitch to the plate during his Division I state semifinal game against Olentangy on Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

Firebirds starting pitcher Tucker Wilburn gave up three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Olentangy plays the winner of Greater Western Ohio Conference champion Springboro (24-7) or Perrysburg (23-8) in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Sunday at Canal Park in Akron.

The Firebirds, who were ranked 13th in the final regular season coaches poll, graduate 13 seniors.

This story will be updated with quotes.

