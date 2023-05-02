High School Baseball: Edgewood senior Hunt ‘leaving his legacy’

It has specifically changed his hitting approach.

Hunt has slugged his way into one of area’s top hitters heading into the final stretch of the regular season. He was batting .500 (25-for-50) with 19 runs scored and 12 RBIs prior to Edgewood’s game Tuesday against Northwest.

“The routine and other mental parts of the game — I look at those a lot clearer now,” Hunt said. “That was also a really big reason as to why I made my (Ashland) decision before I even stepped on their field.”

Cougars coach Ralph Lunsford anticipated Hunt having a standout senior season. Lunsford has seen Hunt’s leadership attributes flourish since he was a sophomore.

“He’s a pretty cool kid isn’t he?” Lunsford said. “The things he does on the field, we kind of expected. Any time your best player is your hardest worker — and is as dedicated as he is — it’s a good sign.”

But it’s what Hunt does off the field that is just as important, Lunsford noted.

“He’s leaving his legacy,” the coach said. “I’m assuming it was an easy decision for Ashland, just by looking at what kind of player he is. But the kid has a 4.2 GPA and is taking on an academic load.

“He’s that guy that will give a teammate a ride when he doesn’t have one,” Lunsford added. “He’s always the first one at practice and the last one to leave. He’s always asking, ‘Can I get some extra swings?’ Here he is leading the world in batting average, and he’s asking for extra swings.

“One of the most amazing stats for Colton is when we are running sprints or bases. I don’t think the kid has ever lost a sprint in his entire high school career. He just runs every single one of them like it’s the last one he’s ever going to run.”

The leader

Hunt said it was automatic. There was no question he’d be looked at as a team captain heading into the 2023 season.

Having not been able to take the field during his freshmen year due to Covid, Hunt understood his prep career on the diamond was going to move fast.

So, he’s made the most of his three seasons on Edgewood’s varsity program.

“This is my senior year, and I just wanted to enjoy it,” Hunt said. “First year of playing high school baseball, I was really nervous. Then you go to my junior year, I felt like I was one of the leaders. I wasn’t as nervous and wanted to help win games for the seniors and the guys I grew up with.

“This year, I’m committed to college already. I’ve got all of that together,” Hunt added. “I can just have fun with my friends and my buddies and these great teammates of mine. It’s more fun when you have all of that taken care of.”

Lunsford said the Cougars (7-11) have been battling the injury bug with some of the upperclassmen this season. He said Hunt is the glue that’s kept things intact.

“I think you only get one or two guys like Colton in your lifetime. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I don’t know that I’ve ever had a more complete player as Colton,” Lunsford said. “Honestly, as good as a player he is, he’s the best teammate that I can ever remember. He cares more about us. He is the epitome of we before me. He has that mentality. He’s the reason why we’re changing the mentality here at Edgewood.”

“Most people would see that my leadership is shown with my batting average,” Hunt said, “but I feel like me going out there and having fun and showing them what high school baseball should be like is going to help the younger guys in the future when they are in the position that I’m in.”

“And to be honest, I don’t know what I’m going to do next year when I go to fill out a lineup card and I won’t have No. 10 at shortstop. It’s going to be different,” Lunsford chimed in. “The kid just makes everybody better. I’m not so sure that that wouldn’t include the coaching staff, either. He just makes everyone around him better. To me, that’s a sign of a true leader, a teammate, a ballplayer. He gets it.”

Dad in the dugout

Hunt has the rare privilege of competing right beside his father, Bob, who is an assistant coach.

“Sometimes it’s cool,” Colton said. “Sometimes I like it because you have a good mentor that’s in the house with you. I get to go home and talk to him about the games we had or about my swing or about how my fielding looks.”

Added Lunsford, “The only rule that we’ve got is that when Colton pitches, Bobby is not allowed up near there. Bobby is Bobby, and I’ll have to tell him, ‘You’re not helping, Bobby. Go down at the other end when your son is pitching.’

“They’ve got a great relationship, and it shows.”

“Having that bond with my dad is pretty much a lot of my success right now,” Colton said. “He’s helped me get that winning attitude.”

Area Top 10 in Batting Average

(Stats taken from conference websites through Monday, May 1. Minimum 20 at-bats.)

1. Colton Hunt, EDG, Sr. — 25-for-50, .500

1. Ty Graff, ROS, Sr. — 11-for-22, .500

3. Lucas Moore, BAD, Sr. — 27-for-55, .491

4. Alex Bemis, MON, Sr. — 29-for-63, .460

5. Austin Parker, ROS, Jr. — 19-for-42, .452

6. Tristan Bezold, FEN, Jr. — 24-for-55, .436

7. Ben Voegele, ROS, So. — 18-for-42, .429

8. Brycen Fox, BAD, Sr. — 23-for-54, .426

9. Eddie Tanner, TAL, So. — 27-for-64, .422

10. Colton Hartman, LEB, Sr. — 21-for-50, .420