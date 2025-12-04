Hickey retires after 13 seasons as Badin’s boys soccer coach

Since taking over the Rams, Hickey led the program to heights that had once seemed distant.

His résumé includes five City Coach of the Year honors, a GCL Co-Ed Coach of the Year award, three straight 10-win seasons and an impressive 51 victories over the past four years.

Under his direction, Badin captured three district championships, a regional title and most recently made its only state semifinal appearance.

Hickey’s impact extended well beyond the win column. He helped guide 32 players into collegiate soccer, and those who played for him often point to the personal growth he inspired more than anything that appeared in a box score.

“Coach Hickey did not only make me a better player, he allowed me to become a better person off the field,” senior Rowan Brown said in a press release. “He will always put you before himself.”

Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer, a classmate of Hickey’s, said the coach’s influence reshaped the program from top to bottom.

“Eric has taken a program that wasn’t very good and created a culture that helped build great young men,” Melzer said. “Winning has been a byproduct of the positive culture Eric has built over the last 13 years. Thank you for your commitment to Badin Athletics.”

Hickey expressed gratitude for the players, staff and community that helped mold the program’s identity.

“Badin is a special place with special people,” Hickey said. “Thank you to all of the players and staff over the years. Special thank you to my wife Julie who let me do it for so many years.”

Though stepping away from the sidelines, Hickey is expected to remain a familiar face around the Matandy SportsPlex, where he plans to support the Rams in the seasons ahead.

Badin is accepting applications for the Badin boys soccer coach position. Interested parties should email Melzer.