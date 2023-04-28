Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium gets new press boxes

The press box project was part of the Hamilton City School District’s five-year plan, and the final cost once fully completed is expected to be around the $275,000 range, according to Harvey.

Harvey said the press boxes will be functional and ready for usage at the beginning of the 2023 fall sports season when Hamilton hosts Badin in football on Aug. 18.

“That will be the first time we will see it being used. That’s going to be really cool,” Harvey said. “There’s going to be a lot of people here that night. That will be the night that this will be on display. We will have a lot of alumni here and a lot of people who will want to come through to check it out.”

The home press box has one large main area with two smaller rooms on each side, as well as two outside decks and an outside top deck.

The visitors press box seats seven and had a handicap accessible ramp installed.

“I really think the district did a great job of meeting our needs and staying within a financial budget that they were comfortable with,” Harvey said.

Virgil Schwarm Stadium is used for football and soccer games, track meets, band competitions and concerts. The field was resurfaced in the summer of 2007 with turf.