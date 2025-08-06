Breaking: Hamilton West Side to play for Little League World Series berth tonight on ESPN

Hamilton West Side to play for Little League World Series berth tonight on ESPN

They will face Clarendon Hills (Illinois) in the Great Lakes Region championship game at 7 p.m. on ESPN
West Side Little League players break a huddle before their Great Lakes Region game against Kentucky on Saturday at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side won 7-0. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

West Side Little League players break a huddle before their Great Lakes Region game against Kentucky on Saturday at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side won 7-0. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Staff Report
47 minutes ago
The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Stars are one win away from the Little League World Series.

West Side will play Clarendon Hills (Illinois) in the Great Lakes Region tournament final at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana at 7 p.m. in Whitestown, Indiana. The game will be televised on ESPN.

West Side Little League beat Loveland 18-0 on Thursday to capture its 40th straight district championship. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

Gavyn Spears threw a three-hit complete game with four strikeouts, and West Side rolled to an 11-1 run-rule victory over Clarendon Hills (Ill.) in the Great Lakes Region winner’s bracket semifinals Monday night.

The Clarendon Hills (Ill.) squad beat Kentucky’s Lexington Eastern 5-1 on Tuedsay night to advance to the winner-takes-all championship game.

West Side is searching for its sixth trip to the Little League World Series. The storied program reached Little League’s pinnacle event in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

West Side Little League beat Loveland 18-0 on Thursday to capture its 40th straight district championship. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

