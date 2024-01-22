Hamilton native wins Supercross race in San Diego

In Saturday’s race, Plessinger took the lead when Kenny Roczen crashed. Plessinger led for 15 of the 22 laps and cruised to victory. Cooper Webb was second and Justin Barcia third.

“It feels really, really good. I guess it feels like it should. I got off to a good start and just rode a good race, Kenny [Roczen] was in front and then I just applied a little pressure and he ended up going down,” Plessinger said in the post-race press conference. “... It was a really good race, I just got a good lead and rode my own race, and stayed up. It seemed like we were lapping a lot of people, so it feels good and I’m ready to do it again next weekend.”

Plessinger, who turns 28 this week, finished second in last season’s final race in Salt Lake City and also earned a runner-up finish in 2022 in Oakland. He led most of the race last year in Detroit before crashing.

Plessinger won the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class championship and 250 Supercross West title in 2018 before moving up to the 450 Class. He turned professional in 2015.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship series continues Saturday in Anaheim, Calif., and can be streamed on Peacock.