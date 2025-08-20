Hamilton football ‘looking forward to being better every single day’

“When it comes to Big Blue football, the first thing that comes to mind is hard workers,” said Lewis, who is expected to play a key role for Hamilton’s defensive unit. “Everybody’s trying to be on the same page, 101 percent, and stay consistent.

The Big Blue are coming off a 9-3 season, which included a 7-2 Greater Miami Conference stint.

“There’s not one bad team in the GMC,” Lewis said. “Everybody’s competitive, so we just come here every day to work harder and stay consistent. We want to get one percent better every day.

“The young guys are really looking up to the older guys,” Lewis added. “I know they’re watching how I carry myself. It’s on me to lead the right way.

“Everybody has to get to the ball. That’s the difference with this team — we all swarm to it. We’re just looking forward to being better every single day. That’s the goal.”

Hamilton enters the fall with a promising blend of size, talent and experience at key positions, but Big Blue fourth-year coach Arvie Crouch said his program’s success this season will ultimately come down to how quickly his players mature and adapt to the varsity level.

“We’ve had a good summer, and we’ve grown a lot,” Crouch said. “But we’ve still got a long way to go. It’s going to come down to how fast our skill guys decide to play football — how quickly they get game-ready.”

Before hitting GMC play, Hamilton opens the season at home against crosstown rival Badin on Aug. 22.

The foundation of Big Blue’s offense begins with junior quarterback Jayden McClain, a 6-foot-3 signal caller with size, arm strength and high upside.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We haven’t had a quarterback like him since Andy Mignery,” Crouch said. “He’s a gunslinger. He’s dedicated, he pays attention to the details, and he’s getting better every day.”

Joining him in the backfield is senior running back Andre Bailey, an experienced runner who brings stability to the offense. Up front, the offensive line is expected to be a strength — led by seniors Robert Flack, Tyler Hale and Jett Phillips.

“Our O-line has made some changes, but they’re still solid,” Crouch said. “That’s where we’ll lean early.”

On the perimeter, the Big Blue have two dynamic targets in senior Jordan Bryant and junior Elijah Jones — both of whom have Division I potential.

“Elijah’s a freak,” Crouch said. “And Jordan’s not far behind. They’ve got a lot of room to grow, but they’re getting better. We’re excited to see what they become.”

Hamilton’s defense returns key pieces along the defensive line, with a few back from last year’s unit, and a few new additions who are expected to keep the group strong.

“We’ve lost some linebackers and defensive backs to graduation, and we had a kid move who was a hell of a player,” Crouch said. “So we’re replacing those guys, and it’s a work in progress. But these dudes come to work every day. I’ll go to battle with them any day of the week.

“These guys are working hard. They’re dudes. We’re gonna figure it out before Week 1.”