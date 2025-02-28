Hamilton hall of famer returning to Little Miami as head football coach

Mahon succeeds Arryn Chenault, who resigned from his supplemental position after one season earlier this month.

Little Miami is a Division I program and had a 1-10 record in 2024, including a 1-9 showing in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

Mahon led the Panthers to 19 victories in three seasons from 2016 to 2019, including back-to-back winning campaigns.

“My family and I have called the Little Miami School District home for the past eight years,” Mahon said. “We can’t imagine a better place to raise our children. We’ve had incredible experiences with Little Miami’s faculty, staff, and youth sports organizations.”

When Mahon first took over as head coach in 2016, he inherited a program that had won just three games in three seasons.

As he prepares to lead the Panthers in 2025, he faces a similar challenge — rebuilding a team coming off back-to-back one-win seasons.

“One of Coach Mahon’s greatest strengths is his ability to implement a plan for program resurgence,” Little Miami athletic director Matt Louis said, “and this community has never been more eager to support its athletic programs.”

Mahon was inducted into the Hamilton High School athletic hall of fame in 2018 for his accolades on the gridiron. He graduated from Miami University, where he also played for the RedHawks.

Mahon got his first coaching role as a graduate assistant at Miami in 2008. The following year, he became a full-time head coach on the offensive side of the ball at the University of Indianapolis. Mahon held defensive roles at Cincinnati in 2010 and 2011.

“My first three years at Little Miami High School were some of the greatest years of my life,” Mahon said. “We have built lasting friendships and relationships here, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the Little Miami Football Program again, well into the future.”

From 2013-2016, Mahon led a turnaround at Northwest where the Knights won 21 games while advancing into the OHSAA postseason twice.

Following his time at Northwest, a door opened in Morrow and Mahon delivered 19 wins for Little Miami before returning to his alma mater Hamilton in 2019.

The Big Blue alum guided HHS to 15 wins in three seasons.

When Glen Este and Amelia high schools combined to form West Clermont while joining the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, they turned to Mahon to rebrand their football program and he won nine games at the helm of the Wolves.

Little Miami is coming off a opens the 2025 season on Aug. 23 at Jackson.