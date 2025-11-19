Hamilton City Schools announces 29th Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

HAMILTON — The Hamilton High School Athletic Department and the Hall of Fame committee have announced the 29th class of inductees into the Hamilton City School District Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 10-member class will be introduced at halftime of the Hamilton boys basketball game against Mason on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Formal induction ceremonies will follow the next evening at the Washington Event Center in Hamilton. A social hour is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, with dinner beginning at 7 p.m.