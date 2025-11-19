Hamilton City Schools announces 29th Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

HAMILTON — The Hamilton High School Athletic Department and the Hall of Fame committee have announced the 29th class of inductees into the Hamilton City School District Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 10-member class will be introduced at halftime of the Hamilton boys basketball game against Mason on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Formal induction ceremonies will follow the next evening at the Washington Event Center in Hamilton. A social hour is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, with dinner beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the banquet are $50 and will be available for purchase online through Hometown Ticketing, according to the athletic department.
This year’s induction class features standout athletes, coaches and contributors whose accomplishments span nearly seven decades:
• Randy Anderson, Garfield High School, Class of 1976
• Tyler Elkins, Hamilton High School, Class of 2005
• Ian Emmons, Hamilton High School, Class of 2003
• Joey Gadd, Hamilton High School, Class of 2003
• Bennett Kowalk, Hamilton High School, Class of 2002
• Jim Lacey, Hamilton High School, Class of 1958
• Cassidy Hicks Roell, Hamilton High School, Class of 2015
• Dwayne Stacy, Hamilton High School coach
• Brandon Underwood, Hamilton High School, Class of 2004
• EJ Underwood, Hamilton High School, Class of 2002
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Hamilton City Schools athletics through exceptional performance, leadership or service.
This year’s class will join a distinguished group that has shaped the legacy of Hamilton sports for generations.
