Hal McCoy’s Great Eight at 50: Remembering the 1975 Big Red Machine

Hall of Fame Writer Beat Writer Hal McCoy shared his memories of the 1975 Cincinnati Reds’ Great Eight lineup throughout the 2025 season, marking the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest lineups of all-time.
Here’s the 11-part series:
50 years ago, the Great Eight began making history
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
As Rose recalled it to me, “Sparky asked me, ‘Pete what do you think about moving to third base so I can get Yahtzee (Foster) into the lineup in left field?’
Remembering Pete Rose, the legendary Hit King
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
For Pete Rose, every at bat was like Game 7 of the World Series.
Griffey, Sr. was integral part of Big Red Machine
Credit: Otto Greule Jr
Credit: Otto Greule Jr
Griffey was a three-time All-Star and hit above .300 five times for the Reds from 1975 to 1980.
Hall of Famer ‘Little Joe’ Morgan was a human dynamo
Credit: Anonymous
Credit: Anonymous
With The Great Eight, a team loaded with Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez and George Foster, it was “Little Joe” who was the National League’s back-to-back MVP in 1975 and 1976.
‘The Little General’ Bench revolutionized catching
Johnny Bench once said, “I can throw out any runner alive.” And he proved it time after time after time.
Perez was a clutch hitter, crucial leader for Reds
Perez was the team’s stabilizer, a guy who kept things loose in the clubhouse, a guy able to poke fun at the super stars and their egos, bring them down to earth if their feet left the ground.
Power-hitting Foster set the Machine in motion
Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES
Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES
George Foster became a master at launching game-tying or game-winning home runs, prompting Sparky Anderson to say, “The game is not over until George Foster says it’s over.”
Concepcion deserves a spot in Cooperstown
His full name is David Ismael Concepcion Benitez, but his teammates just called him Davey, except Pete Rose.
Geronimo gave pitchers ‘tremendous confidence’
Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES
Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES
As his manager, Sparky Anderson, once said, “If The Chief don’t catch it, it ain’t catchable.”
Big Red Machine ‘extras’ earned their WS rings
Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES
Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES
In 1975, there were nine extra players on the Big Red Machine and mostly they sat in the dugout awaiting the few chances Anderson tossed their way.
Pitching staff was unheralded and underappreciated
Credit: Michael Cooper
Credit: Michael Cooper
The Big Red Machine’s pitching staff that was underpublicized and underappreciated because it pitched in the shadow of The Great Eight.
