Girls volleyball: Ross showing flashes of early-season dominance

“We had a really tough preseason,” Robinson said. “I just kind of pushed them. We went up to the Miami (University) team camp and that gave us three days to bond together. We did a couple preseason tournaments, found some success, and then from October on, once we could officially scrimmage, we scheduled big Division I schools like Beavercreek, Oak Hills, Sycamore and Loveland.

“It didn’t matter if we won or lost, it was about getting better.”

In a sweep of Hamilton on Tuesday, Ross had stretches of play that left little doubt about potential. Robinson credits the Rams’ ability to clean first touches that allowed hitters to do damage.

“When we’re in system, we obviously have the arms up front,” Robinson said. “Kendall (Bosse) and Lizzy Long both had some big thunderous kills. And Mya (Bosse), she’s our quarterback out there. As just a sophomore, her leadership skills are unmatched. She’s incredible.”

For Kendall Bosse, a senior outside hitter committed to Miami, the growth has been about preparation.

“We started in April,” Bosse said. “We’ve been doing a lot of weights and stuff, but I think we just have a really good team dynamic this year. There are a lot of younger players, but it’s a good mix. Our bench brings great energy, and we’ve got a lot of natural leaders on the court.”

That leadership has helped steady the Rams during high-pressure moments. Against Hamilton, Ross started with some missed serves and shaky passing but quickly found its footing.

“I knew what we were walking into,” Robinson said. “Hamilton’s scrappy, they feed off their crowd. I told our girls it was going to be like that. Once we settled down after the middle of the first set, we looked a lot better.”

Kendall Bosse, meanwhile, is embracing the start of her senior season with a mix of ambition and perspective.

“My goal is just to have fun,” she said. “I know it sounds simple, but it’s my last year, and I want to enjoy it while still racking up kills and building my connection with my setter.”

Robinson said the team’s long-term goals are clear. The Rams want to break through in the Southwestern Buckeye League, where Bellbrook has been the reigning power.

“We’re shooting for a league championship — that’s pretty obvious,” Robinson said. “Bellbrook’s had it for years. And with the divisional alignment, we’re set up for a nice postseason run too. We definitely have the players to do it if we stay the course.

“I’m really excited. Our goal is league titles and district championships. And this group has the talent to make it happen.”

Kendall Bosse echoed her coach’s mindset.

“Since last year, we’ve just improved so much,” Bosse chimed in. “Our team dynamic is better, and we’re stronger at every spot — stronger middles, stronger outsides, stronger everything. I think we can go really far.”