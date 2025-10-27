Girls soccer: Springboro heads to regionals exceeding expectations

“I did not expect to come into this postseason undefeated,” Tipton said. “They’ve worked hard, they’ve accepted the opportunities and they have risen to the challenge this year.”

It has been a bit of a surprise for Tipton how the team has performed against her own expectations after graduating its top-two goalscorers. The team is leaning on last year’s experience from its returners, including senior Susan Schaaf in goal, while creating a path toward earning its own chance at defending the Division I title.

Now as the Panthers get ready for its second straight appearance in the regional semifinals, a familiar opponent awaits.

This will be the third consecutive year Springboro and Seton meet one another in the postseason. The two teams will play in the regional semifinal round with a 7 p.m. kickoff Tuesday at Miamisburg’s Holland Field.

Seton won a district final game in 2023, and Springboro picked up the 1-0 win in last year’s state semifinal matchup.

“We definitely have a lot of history, but typically the top teams all come back around and see each other every year,” she said. “It’s a testament to their strength and one to where our program has developed into over the years.”

Springboro (16-2-1) earned the top seed in the tournament draw and are ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps D-I state rankings. Seton is ranked eighth.

A 2-1 win against Walnut Hills to pick up a second straight district title on Thursday was the team’s sixth match against a top-25 state opponent this season. Springboro is 4-1-1 in those matches.

Several of those matches were against fellow Greater Western Ohio Conference teams. Centerville, the league champion for the fifth time in six years, and Beavercreek are also still alive in D-I giving the league three of the 16 teams remaining in the tournament.

Tipton said she is thrilled to to see other league members remain alive and is looking forward to potential rematches down the line.

“In the last couple years, it’s probably undeniably one of the top leagues in the state,” Tipton said. “You’ve got quality facilities, quality administration, quality coaching, and you’ve got players that are committed to the process working year round to get to where they need to be.”

Division I

Both Beavercreek and Centerville could be potential future opponents for Springboro as the trio all try to get the GWOC a second straight girls soccer championship.

Beavercreek beat top-seeded Mason on Thursday and is advancing through a Central District path in Region 2. Beavercreek next plays Pickerington North in Springfield.

Centerville is set to face Milford in Monroe. The Elks beat Fairfield on Thursday.

Springboro and Centerville are both in Region 4 and the winner of their two matches face one another in Saturday’s regional final at Beavercreek. The Region 2 and 4 winners would play in a state semifinal game.

Division III

Oakwood and Badin are the two No. 1 seeds in the district and both have advanced into regionals.

Oakwood, which shut out Batavia on Thursday, will face Ross in Fairborn.

Badin will move from one Greater Catholic League Co-ed rival to another, a date with McNicholas being next after defeating Carroll 4-0 in the district finals. The Badin-McNicholas game will be held at Centerville.

Division IV

Miami East is the only Miami Valley team remaining. The Vikings defeated Waynesville on Thursday and next has its greatest challenge of the season.

Summit Country Day, the state’s top ranked team in D-IV, will be awaiting Miami East when the two meet in Bellbrook.

Division V

Greene County claimed three district titles with Greeneview and Legacy Christian both prevailing Thursday in addition to Beavercreek.

Greeneview’s regional semifinal opponent is against reigning D-V champion Madeira. The match will be held at Williamsburg.

Legacy Christian heads to Beavercreek to face Cincinnati Country Day.

All regional semifinal games take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.