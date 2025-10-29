Girls Soccer: Kemper’s goal lifts Badin to D-III regional semifinal win over McNicholas

The win sends Badin (13-3-5) back to the regional final for the second straight year. They’ll face Oakwood on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Monroe.

The lone goal came with 28:52 left in the first half, when a long through ball led to a scramble in front of the McNicholas net. Ava Borg chipped the ball over the goalkeeper, and Kemper crashed toward the post to knock it in with her left foot.

Badin held its 1-0 lead the rest of the way. Rams senior goalkeeper Blake Sakach had seven saves and tallied her 11th shutout of the season.

“I just told myself to calm down and finish it,” Kemper said. “We needed that goal to keep pushing through to state. I’m not even sure who played it through, but Ava touched it over the goalie, and I ran to the back post and hit it left-footed.

“It felt really good because I hadn’t scored all year.”

Kemper, who was initially a defender before shifting to the outside-back position, called the moment “everything we’ve worked for.

“It feels like a last go — it’s us giving everything we’ve got,” Kemper added. “I’m just excited to keep going and hopefully win state.”

Badin coach Chris Slusher said he was impressed by his team’s composure and defensive discipline in closing out the one-goal win.

“I thought we came out with really good energy and played a really good first half,” Slusher said. “Toward the last 10 minutes it got a little chaotic — we weren’t as composed as we’d like — but we were sitting on a one-goal lead, and I felt like we were just going to finish it 1-0.

“Our back line was fantastic, and Blake was terrific again.”

The Rams’ back four stifled McNicholas’ chances down the stretch to preserve the shutout, continuing a run of defensive dominance that has defined Badin’s postseason.

The Rams have outscored their four tournament opponents 20-1.

“We’re really battle-tested,” Slusher said. “Our schedule has prepared us for these kinds of games. I didn’t see any nerves tonight. The girls were relaxed and confident. They’re very focused and driven right now. Some teams might take it easy this time of year, but we’re still working extremely hard every day.”

Badin senior standout Braelyn Even will be back for Saturday’s regional final. The University of Cincinnati commit was away for a week competing with the U.S. National Team.

“She’s a dynamic player and a great teammate, and it’s a tremendous opportunity for her to represent the U.S.,” Slusher said. “What I love is that we’ve shown we’re a great team with her and a great team without her.”

The Rams are 13-0-4 since starting the season 0-3-1.

“We’re just going to continue to want to win and keep moving on,” Slusher said.