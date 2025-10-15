Girls soccer: Badin ‘peaking at the right time’

The Rams, owners of five straight Greater Catholic League Coed championships and one of the area’s most battle-tested programs, enter the postseason with what Slusher calls the most driven senior class he’s had.

That’s saying something for a program that has set the standard in local high school girls soccer.

“So that’s one of our goals every year — to win the league, win the GCL Coed,” Slusher said. “And for the senior class, it’s four years in a row. It’s also five straight overall. It’s a five-peat, so that’s a testament to our program.”

Badin opened the year 0-3-1 against what MaxPreps has ranked as one of the most difficult Division III schedules in the state. Slusher said even during that stretch, belief never wavered.

The Rams have gone 9-0-4 since.

“We started like 0-3-1, and then once we got healthy and also figured some things out — we weren’t playing bad — but we had to change some things we were doing tactically,” Slusher said. “The girls stayed positive and stayed on course. We didn’t panic. None of us panicked.”

Slusher installed a simple standard — improve five percent each game. That steady build became the foundation of their turnaround.

“Each game, that was our goal, and I think it’s shown throughout the season,” Slusher said. “I feel like every game we’re getting better in certain facets, and it’s showing in our results.

“If you look at our schedule, it’s rated the highest strength of schedule in Division III. When MaxPreps broke it down, it was the toughest schedule in the city.”

The Rams handled GCL Coed play with authority, winning every league match by multiple goals, with the exception of their high-profile battle against Alter.

Badin boasts 10 seniors — a group Slusher credits with setting a tone of maturity and consistency.

“So each year, the leadership in a program — we learn from the past classes,” Slusher said. “We have 10 seniors this year, and they’ve been amazing. The positivity they’ve brought, but also the structure — they’re very driven. They’ve really set a standard for our program.”

He credits Badin’s leadership curriculum as a difference-maker.

“That’s also a testament to the school,” Slusher said. “The school has a leadership program and they work with the athletes. You can see it. You can see it on the field and in the results.”

This year, he said, has been uniquely rewarding — beyond the scores and standings.

“Take results out of it — it has just been an extremely positive environment,” Slusher said.

Few programs have the luxury Badin does with two senior goalkeepers who can be trusted in any moment, and that’s seniors Blake Sakach and Avery Niesen. Sakach has 92 saves on the season.

“It’s great. We have Blake, but we also have Avery,” Slusher said. “We have two senior goalkeepers, which we’re blessed to have. Blake and Avery have both been there the last four years. It’s a calming presence having them.”

That depth paid off late in the year when Blake briefly exited a match and Avery immediately stepped in — and delivered.

“The other night Blake had to get subbed off and Avery went in,” Slusher said. “There was a PK awarded to Alter, and Avery kept a clean sheet. So it’s nice having both.”

Slusher also pointed to one standout who has elevated the team’s ceiling — senior Braelyn Even, who earned an invitation to the U.S. national camp and will travel with the national team to Portugal. Even, a University of Cincinnati commit, leads the team with eight goals and five assists after missing her entire junior season due to a knee injury.

“We’re blessed to have a special player in Braelyn,” Slusher said. “She’s also extremely positive — another calming presence like Blake and Avery. She’s versatile. We play her in different phases of the game.”

Despite the ranking chatter swirling around Division III — the Rams sitting second in the state — Slusher said his program blocks it out.

“No, we don’t talk about rankings. We don’t talk about games beyond league games,” the coach said. “That’s our goal, obviously, but we don’t really focus on rankings or goals or any of that. We only talk about the team we’re playing and how we can get better each game.

“We’re taking it one game at a time. We’re excited about the tournament. We feel like we’re peaking at the right time. We’re healthy for once, which is a plus.”

Badin opens tournament play Thursday against New Richmond at home.

Here is opening round postseason games for area girls soccer programs:

All games at 7 p.m. at higher seed site.

Thursday, Oct. 16

No. 12 Middletown at No. 9 Lebanon

Monday, Oct. 20

No. 5 Wayne at No. 1 Springboro

No. 8 Lakota East at No. 6 Walnut Hills

No. 11 Lakota West at No. 4 Fairfield

No. 15 Colerain at No. 1 Mason

No. 13 Hamilton at No. 3 Seton

Thursday, Oct. 16

No. 9 Edgewood at No. 1 Anderson

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 8 Kings at No. 5 Mount Notre Dame

No. 13 Little Miami at No. 7 Ursuline

Thursday, Oct. 16

No. 11 Talawanda at No. 6 CHCA

No. 13 Northwest at No. 2 Ross

No. 12 Goshen at No. 9 Monroe

No. 10 Franklin at No. 4 Carroll

No. 14 New Richmond at No. 1 Badin

Thursday, Oct. 16

No. 15 Madison at No. 8 Valley View

No. 16 Carlisle at No. 1 Alter

No. 10 Cincinnati Christian at No. 3 Mariemont

No. 9 Clinton Massie at No. 8 Fenwick

No. 12 Bethel at No. 9 Waynesville