Girls soccer: Badin falls to Bay 1-0 in D-III state final

Bay’s Meg Webster took a pass from Lilly Kazma and knocked it in with about 15 minutes remaining in the first half to give the Rockets a lead it would never relinquish.

Badin, which entered the state title game unbeaten in its last 19 matches, finished its season 15-4-5.

The Rams beat top-ranked Akron Hoban 1-0 on Tuesday night in a D-III state semifinal on Tuesday night to advance to the state final.

Badin was making its 10th state tournament appearance, with previous championships coming in 2005 (Division II) and 2013 and 2014 (Division III). The program also finished runner-up in 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2006, and 2007.

Bay Village Bay won its first state title since 2003 and fourth overall. The Rockets lost in the state semifinal each of the past three seasons.