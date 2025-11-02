Girls Soccer: Badin beats Oakwood to advance to D-III state semifinals

The Rams (14-3-5) will face Akron Hoban at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olentangy.

Badin is unbeaten in its last 18 matches (14-0-4) after starting the season 0-3-1 and has outscored its postseason opponents 22-2.

Cousins connect in clutch moments

Badin broke through with 21:11 left in the first half when Nieman made a well-timed run into the box and buried a feed from Rhodis — her cousin — for a 1-0 lead.

“We wanted to come out strong and finish on our opportunities early,” Nieman said. “Before my goal, I looked at Audrey and said, ‘They’re giving us those gaps all day.’ We talked about it, and when I called for it, she saw me.”

“We’ve been working for this moment for weeks — we all want it for each other,” Rhodis chimed in.

Rhodis made it 2-0 with 35:02 remaining in the second half, curling a shot from distance that hit the post and bounced in. The sophomore’s strike gave Badin breathing room against a defensive-minded Oakwood side.

“They’re cousins, and they really feed off each other,” Badin coach Chris Slusher said. “They control the tempo in the midfield, they’re dynamic, and they’re a handful.

“The chemistry across this group is unbelievable right now. They’re battle-tested, they’re resilient, and they just keep finding ways to win.”

Rams’ poise withstands late Oakwood push

Oakwood (18-3-1) — the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion — made things interesting late when Riley Meador scored with 1:23 left to make it 2-1.

Meador had already helped Oakwood with the D-III state country team championship earlier that morning before joining her soccer teammates, adding a remarkable note to the Jills’ season finale.

“We’ve had a wonderful season,” Oakwood coach Marcus Rixon said. “It’s a shame it had to come to an end, but we got beaten by a very good team.

“You can’t do much better than 18-3-1 as a public school. I’m incredibly proud of our seniors and what this group has accomplished.”

Badin keeps believing

After falling to Butler 3-1 in last year’s regional final, Badin returned this fall with more experience, chemistry and an unshakeable belief that this season could end differently.

“The girls have been dialed in and focused,” Slusher said. “They’ve prepped well for every game, and they just keep battling.

“Oakwood’s a great team — we knew it would be a grind — but we started strong and kept control for most of the game. This is a special group.”

Rhodis said the mission isn’t finished.

“Our focus going forward is to give it our all — blood, sweat and tears,” Rhodis said. “Everyone wants it for each other, and we’re going to prove it. We don’t have to speak it. We just have to show it.”