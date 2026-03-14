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Girls basketball: St. Henry wins program’s first state championship

Redskins beat Canton Central Catholic 53-34 for D-VI state title
St. Henry players celebrate with the Division VI state championship trophy after defeating Canton Central Catholic 53-34 on Friday, March 13 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

St. Henry players celebrate with the Division VI state championship trophy after defeating Canton Central Catholic 53-34 on Friday, March 13 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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DAYTON — St. Henry was without two starters in the Division VI state final on Friday at University of Dayton Arena.

And they still dominated.

The Redskins crushed Canton Central Catholic 53-34 to win the D-VI championship and cap the program’s first state berth.

The Crusaders kept it close in the first quarter, but St. Henry went on a 12-2 run in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead. They scored 13 straight in the third quarter to push their lead to as many as 29 points.

Sophomore guard Addy Homan led the squad with 20 points. Senior forward Karlee Buschur scored 11 and senior guard Alexis Buschur scored eight.

The Redskins (27-1) had 12 steals and forced the Crusaders (23-6) into 17 turnovers. St. Henry had 12 turnovers, with just one in the first half.

This story will be updated with more information, photos and videos.

St. Henry players and coaches pose for a team photo after defeating Canton Central Catholic 53-34 in the Division VI state championship on Friday, March 13 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

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Billing is a photographer/videographer for Cox First Media newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. He is a Springfield native and Wright State University graduate and has worked for newspapers and media organizations across the Miami Valley for over a decade.