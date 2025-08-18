Girls basketball: Springboro senior commits to Tulsa

Jones was Springboro’s second-leading scorer, trailing only senior Bryn Martin (22.3 points per game), who committed to Ohio State in May.

Jones started her high school career at Cincinnati Purcell Marian, which won state championships in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Jones received a scholarship offer from Tulsa in July. She also had offers from Cleveland State, Western Kentucky and Bellarmine among others.

Tulsa finished 17-15 last season and has posted winning records in all four seasons of head coach Angie Nelp’s tenure.