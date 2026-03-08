Girls basketball: Russia pulls away in final seconds, beats Cedarville for first regional title

Russia’s volleyball program earned its first regional championship in November, and six players on that team also take the court for basketball. They were able to enjoy a similar celebration on Saturday after scoring the last five points in the final 30 seconds.

“Honestly, the word that comes to me is gratitude,” Russia junior Celeste Borchers said. “I feel so lucky to be a part of both these programs and break these glass ceilings that have been over both programs for a long time. I feel so thankful to do it with some of my best friends.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Hazel Francis, a junior guard, was named Shelby County Athletic League player of the year and was named co-Div. VII player of the year in the Southwest district.

Similar to a 45-28 semifinal win over Ridgedale on Wednesday, though, she was largely held in check. Borchers, a forward, led the squad with 15 points while sophomore guard Aryana Cordonnier scored 10.

Borchers, Cordonnier and Francis are all key players for Russia’s volleyball team, too.

The Raiders (24-3), which have won 12 straight, scored the last six points of the second quarter on 3-pointers by Cami Schafer and Callie Goubeaux to take an 18-12 halftime lead, then scored the first seven of the third to take a 12-point lead.

The Indians slowly cut the gap. Katelyn Reed scored a driving layup with about 2:30 left to cut the deficit to 34-30, and she muscled her way into the paint again to cut it to 35-32 with a little more than 30 seconds left.

But Russia threw it down the floor to Borchers, who made an uncontested layup with about 25 seconds left to push the lead to five points. The Raiders later added three foul shots to clinch it.

Cedarville finishes 18-9 overall. The Indians, which will lose five seniors to graduation, had lost in second round games the last two years before capturing the program’s first district championship with a 42-39 win over Fort Loramie on Feb. 28.

Maria Christian, a sophomore guard who was a first team all-Ohio Heritage Conference South Division and D-VII Southwest district selection, led the team with 13 points.

This story will be updated with additional information, quotes and pictures later on Saturday.