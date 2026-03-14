Girls basketball: Russia can’t keep up with Strasburg-Franklin in D-VII final

Raiders finish 25-4, will lose 9 seniors to graduation
Russia players watch as Strasburg-Franklin players accept individual medals after a 38-17 loss in the Division VII state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Russia players watch as Strasburg-Franklin players accept individual medals after a 38-17 loss in the Division VII state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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DAYTON — Russia couldn’t keep up with Strasburg-Franklin and lost 38-17 in the Division VII state final on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.

The Tigers (25-5) scored the first seven points and pulled away further. They led 11-5 at the end of the first, 17-8 at halftime and 31-11 at the end of the third.

Russia shot 5 for 33 (15.2 percent) from the floor and committed 17 turnovers.

The Raiders, which advanced to state for the first time in program history, will lose nine seniors to graduation.

Russia finishes 25-4 overall.

This story will be updated with more information, photos and videos.

Russia players hoist the Divsion VII state runner-up trophy after falling 38-17 in the Division VI state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

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Billing is a photographer/videographer for Cox First Media newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. He is a Springfield native and Wright State University graduate and has worked for newspapers and media organizations across the Miami Valley for over a decade.