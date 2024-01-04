Girls basketball roundup: Lakota East falls to Mason

Lakota East (7-5, 6-1 GMC) was led by Celina Blount (12 points) and Brooke Asher (10 points).

FAIRFIELD 46, MIDDLETOWN 32

Myka Richardson scored a career-high 22 points and Fairfield used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Middletown on Wednesday night.

Richardson shot 8 for 8 from the free throw line and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. The Indians (5-6, 3-4 GMC) snapped a two-game losing streak and have beaten the Middies (4-7, 2-5 GMC) 10 consecutive games dating back to the 2017-2018 season.

Middletown was led by Bre Gregory and Jamia Jones, who had nine points apiece. The Middies pulled to within 32-30 after three quarters before the Indians went on a 14-2 run in the final period.

SYCAMORE 61, HAMILTON 36

Brooke Burgess had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Sycamore rolled Hamilton on Wednesday night.

Adeline Murphy came off the bench to score 13 points for the Aviators, who have beaten the Big Blue 15 straight times dating back to the 2016-2017 season. Sycamore (4-7, 4-3 GMC) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Hamilton (2-8, 1-6 GMC) was led by Jaedyn McKinzie (13 points) and Amaginn Beamon (10 points). Big Blue is 3-51 since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

MCNICHOLAS 46, BADIN 43

Badin had its eight-game winning streak snapped with a loss against Greater Catholic League Coed for McNicholas on Wednesday night.

The Rockets (5-6, 1-3 GCL Coed) had lost eight straight to the Rams (8-3, 3-1 GCL Coed) dating back to the 2019-2020 season.

EDGEWOOD 45, WILMINGTON 33

TRENTON — Edgewood has now won two out of its last three games following a win over Wilmington on Wednesday night.

The Cougars moved to 2-5 on the season.

CHAMINADE JULIENNE 64, FENWICK 32

DAYTON — Fenwick has lost 18 consecutive games, dating back to last season, following Wednesday night’s loss to Chaminade Julienne.

The Falcons fell to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in the GCL Coed.