Girls basketball roundup: Fairfield, CCS score wins

The Indians have won three out of their last four games and host Hamilton next Wednesday.

MASON 65, HAMILTON 14

The Comets led 37-3 at the half and had 12 players hit the scoring column on their way to a Greater Miami Conference win over the Big Blue.

Madison Parrish had nine points and Addy Gillman added eight to lead Mason (10-2, 8-1 GMC), which has won five in a row.

Hamilton (2-11, 1-8 GMC) has lost seven straight and was led by Londaya Roberts, who scored five points and had four rebounds.

OAK HILLS 31, MIDDLETOWN 25

Ava Kammerer scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Highlanders past the Middies.

Jamia Jones had a team-high 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds to pace Middletown (4-9, 2-7 GMC), which has lost three in a row and five out of its last six.

HARRISON 62, TALAWANDA 25

Alli Robertson scored a game-high 20 points, Shelby Piepmeier 14 and the Wildcats snapped the Brave’s two-game winning streak with a Southwest Ohio Conference win.

Rose Bothast-Revalee had six points to lead Talawanda (6-7, 2-1 SWOC), which travels to East Central on Saturday.

CARROLL 64, FENWICK 25

The Falcons (0-12, 0-6 GCL Coed) lost their 20th straight game dating back to last season. Fenwick travels to Edgewood next Wednesday.

CHAMINADE JULIENNE 54, BADIN 53

The Rams (8-5, 3-3 GCL Coed) have lost three straight after starting the season off 8-2.

Badin takes part in the Classic in the Country at Pickerington Central this weekend. The Rams face Gahanna Lincoln at 9 a.m. on Sunday and Kings Christian (Canada) at noon on Monday.

CIN. CHRISTIAN 45, N. COLLEGE HILL 29

The Cougars have won seven out of their last eight games and are in second place in the Miami Valley Conference Gray Division.

Cincinnati Christian (10-2, 7-1 MVC) is off to its best start since the 2012-2013 season, when it started out 17-2. The Cougars host Lockland on Saturday.

MVCA 40, NEW MIAMI 12

The Vikings slipped to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the Miami Valley Conference. New Miami has lost five in a row after beating Twin Valley South 30-27 at home on Dec. 9.