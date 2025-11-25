Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Miami Valley League last season?

Miami Division Game of the Year: Butler 43, Tippecanoe 40, Jan. 8, 2025

The Aviators remained undefeated in league play by hitting three free throws in the final minute to break open a tie game. A last second shot by the Red Devils to send the game to overtime came up short.

Butler’s Noel Smith scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Tipp got a game-high 17 points from Abbi Mader.

The Aviators finished 17-1 in the MVL and claimed its fourth consecutive division title.

Valley Division Game of the Year: Sidney 47, Stebbins 42, Jan. 18, 2025

A burst to begin the fourth quarter saw Sidney use a quick 5-0 run to build a lead that never dropped below five the remainder of the way.

Sidney’s Jordan Scully scored 16 points and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Stebbins got 11 points and 7 rebounds from Aubrey Fritz.

Stebbins claimed the rematch nine days later as the two teams split the division title, both finishing at 14-4.

Postseason results: Sidney won two games and advanced to the district final in Division III, Region 12 before losing to eventual state champion Purcell Marian 70-23. Butler, Greenville, Stebbins and Tippecanoe all won a postseason game.

Scoring leader: Tippecanoe freshman Abbi Mader averaged 18.0 points per game.

Top underclassman: Stebbins junior Aubrey Fritz averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

Rebounding leader: Sidney senior Kelis McNeal averaged 10.0 rebounds per game.

Top rebounding returner: West Carrollton junior Raniah Nicholson averaged 8.5 rpg.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

FG percentage leader: Tippecanoe junior Courtney Post shot 53.1 percent from the field on 51 of 96 shooting, averaging 6.4 points per game.

3-point percentage leader: West Carrollton junior Cydney Grigsby shot 41.5 percent in making 22 of 53 attempts.

FT percentage leader: Tippecanoe freshman Abbi Mader shot 85.0 percent in going 85-for-100.

Assists leader: Sidney senior Jordan Scully averaged 3.5 assists per game.

Top assists returner: Tippecanoe junior Ella Combs averaged 3.3 apg.

Steals leader: Tippecanoe freshman Abbi Mader averaged 4.0 steals per game.

Blocks leader: Sidney senior Kelis McNeal averaged 1.2 blocks per game.

Top blocks returner: Butler sophomore Emma Dady averaged 1.0 bpg.

Explore Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

2025 Division II All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen in bold)

Third Team: Aubrey Fritz, Riverside Stebbins, 5-6, jr., 14.7 (points per game).

2025 Division III All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Special Mention: Abbi Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-0, fr., 18.1; Jordan Scully, Sidney, 5-7, sr., 15.3.

Honorable Mention: Kelis McNeal, Sidney, 5-10, sr., 11.3; Emma Dady, Vandalia Butler, 5-10, so., 9.7; Brooklyn Kimble, Fairborn, so., 13.1.