Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season?

Game of the Year: Fairmont 62, Springboro 51, Dec. 11, 2024

The Firebirds overcame a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter with a 24-11 period to give the reigning state runner-up its first loss.

Janiyah Hargrave and Kaylah Thornton combined to score 41 points for Fairmont in the win. Springboro’s Bryn Martin scored 18 points, and Aniya Trent had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fairmont won the rematch on the road 51-43 on its way to capturing its first league title since 2020.

Postseason results: Springboro got back to the state semifinals where it lost to Cincinnati Princeton 49-47 in a back and forth thriller at Fairfield High School. Fairmont lost to Princeton in the Region 3 semifinals 57-50. Springfield and Wayne advanced to a District final game.

Scoring leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin averaged 22.3 points per game.

Top scoring returner: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave averaged 17.1 ppg.

Top underclassman: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Rebounding leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent averaged 8.9 rebounds per game.

Top rebounding returner: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave.

FG percentage leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent shot 56.9 percent on 111 of 195 shooting, averaging 9.4 points per game.

Top FG percentage returner: Beavercreek sophomore Aubrey Hall shot 53.4 percent.

3-point percentage leader: Springboro junior McKenzie Jones (32-74) and Centerville junior Bella Keeton (48-111) both shot 43.2 percent.

FT percentage leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin made 86.7 percent in going 170-for-196.

Top FT percentage returner: Centerville junior Bella Keeton shot 81.8 percent.

Assists leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin averaged 4.7 assists per game.

Top assists returner: Springfield junior Jada Crockran averaged 4.6 apg.

Steals leader: Fairmont junior Kaylah Thornton averaged 5.0 steals per game.

Blocks leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent averaged 2.4 blocks per game.

Top blocks returner: Springfield junior Kleighonna Grable averaged 0.8 bpg.

2025 Division I All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen bold)

Player of the Year: Bryn Martin, Springboro.

Coach of the Year: Jeremey Finn, Kettering Fairmont.

First Team: Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-1, sr., 23.0 (points per game).

Second Team: Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont, 5-9, fr., 17.3.

Third Team: Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-8, jr., 15.8.

Special Mention: Aniya Trent, Springboro, 6-2, sr., 10.1.

Honorable Mention: Caroline McDowell, Centerville, 5-7, sr., 14.6; Milly Portis, Springfield, 5-9, jr., 13.6; Day’Veona Boynton, Springfield, 5-11, jr., 13.0; Imani Frazier, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-11, sr., 10.7; McKenzie Jones, Springboro, 5-11, jr., 11.8; Bella Keeton, Centerville, 5-2, jr., 13.2.

2025 Division II All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Honorable Mention: Kaleigh Norman, Miamisburg, 5-9, sr., 10.0.