Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Greater Miami Conference last season?

Game of the Year: Lakota East 46, Princeton 41, Dec. 28, 2024

The Thunderhawks overcame a four-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and remained unbeaten in league play to get the win over the eventual Division I state runner-up.

Lakota East hit several free throws down the stretch. Bella Sturgill went 8-for-10 from the line as part of her 19-point game.

Erin Thomas led all scores with 19 points for Princeton.

The Vikings dominated the rematch later in the season and went on to finish second in the league. Lakota East finished in third.

Postseason results: Princeton made the state title game in Division I before losing to Pickerington Central 47-44. Mason advanced to the Region 3 title game.

Lakota East, Lakota West, and Sycamore all won one postseason game, respectively.

Scoring leader: Mason senior Madison Parrish averaged 17.2 points per game.

Top scoring returner: Sycamore freshman Emma Christerson averaged 16.7 ppg.

Top underclassman: Lakota West junior Katie Fox averaged 16.0 ppg, 5.5 rebounds per game, and 4.8 assists per game.

Rebounding leader: Middletown senior Jamia Jones averaged 9.7 rpg.

Top rebounding returner: Mason freshman Taylor Stanfield averaged 7.2 rpg.

FG percentage leader: Sycamore junior Brooke Burgess shot 54.4 percent from the field on 130 of 239 shooting, averaging 12.3 points per game.

3-point percentage leader: Sycamore freshman Emma Christerson shot 41.5 percent in making 95 of 229 attempts.

FT percentage leader: Lakota East senior Brooke Asher shot 89.5 percent in going 51-for-57.

Top FT percentage returner: Lakota West junior Caroline Bayliff shot 81.3 percent.

Assists leader: Lakota West junior Katie Fox averaged 4.8 apg.

Steals leader: Princeton senior Mari Gerton averaged 2.9 steals per game.

Top steals returner: Mason junior Anna Habra averaged 2.5 spg.

Blocks leader: Middletown senior Jamia Jones averaged 2.0 blocks per game.

Top blocks returner: Hamilton junior Korrine Jones averaged 1.4 bpg.

2025 Division I All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen in bold)

First Team: Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, sr., 17.1 (points per game).

Second Team: Katie Fox, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, jr., 16.4; Madison Parrish, Mason, 6-0, sr., 17.0.

Special Mention: Emma Christerson, Cincinnati Sycamore, 5-8, fr., 16.7; Anna Habra, Mason, 5-8, jr., 14.8.

Honorable Mention: Brooke Asher, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Alana Miller, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-8, sr., 12.4; Erin Thomas, Cincinnati Princeton, 12.5, fr.