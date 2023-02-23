Girls basketball power kicked out of state tournament for recruiting

1. Toledo Central Catholic was publicly reprimanded for its second girls basketball program violation of this nature

2. The assistant coach was prohibited from coaching during the 2023 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament

3. Toledo Central Catholic was required to conduct a recruiting seminar, led by an OHSAA compliance staff member, for all head coaches and any other personnel deemed appropriate

4 Toledo Central Catholic was fined $2,500

5. Toledo Central Catholic’s girls basketball program was placed on probation through the 2024-25 school year.

TCC finished third in the final Associated Press Division II girls poll of the season behind defending state champ Alter and Proctorville Fairland.

TCC has reached the state final four six times, most recently in 2008.