Girls basketball: Monroe tested with early adaptability during 5-2 start to the season

What followed instead was an early test of adaptability — and the start of a 5-2 season shaped by resilience.

“I knew we were returning everyone,” Frazier said. “We had a ton of varsity experience. Then right before the season, everything changed.”

Just days before the opener, two projected starters stepped away because of soccer conflicts. Another, senior Mikayla Tolbert, tore her ACL.

In an instant, Monroe’s plans vanished, and the Hornets were forced to reimagine their identity.

“All of a sudden, what we were looking at and how we were planning to play was gone,” Frazier said. “We were down three starters.”

The response wasn’t panic, but adjustment. With limited depth and fewer athletes than expected, Monroe leaned into toughness and trust — principles Frazier and his staff emphasized from day one.

A few weeks later, one of the Martinez sisters returned after buying into the program’s culture, prompting careful conversations involving players, coaches and administrators.

“We met for hours and hours over several days to make sure we did this right,” Frazier said.

Now, roughly a month into the season, the Hornets are beginning to see the payoff. Monroe is deeper, more athletic and better equipped to manage the grind.

Opponents, Frazier said, are still trying to figure them out.

“There’s so much opportunity,” the coach said. “We hit a roadblock. We had to take a detour. But now we’re back on track.”

That progress was underscored by a recent win over Ross, a program Monroe hadn’t beaten in five years.

“They were celebrating each other,” Frazier said. “Everybody bought in. That’s when you know it’s working.”

Frazier admits he loves winning, but says the joy comes from watching his players connect during a season that demands six days a week, multiple games and constant pressure.

“This isn’t an easy grind,” Frazier said. “But when you see them enjoying each other’s success, it makes you excited to come back the next day.”

Monroe is not the same team it was a month ago, and Frazier said more growth is coming.

“This isn’t coach-speak,” the coach said. “In a month, this team is going to be entirely different.”

Leadership has anchored that evolution. Seniors Jordan McComas, Emma Adolph and Ryan Buskirk provide consistency and daily example.

Asked what defines this Monroe team, Frazier didn’t hesitate.

“A team that’s fighting every day to be the toughest team on the floor,” he said. “Physically and mentally. And a team that’s selfless.”

Those traits — toughness, selflessness and belief — have defined Monroe’s 5-2 start and point toward a season still unfolding.