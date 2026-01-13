Girls basketball: Middletown Christian holds off late push to edge Cincinnati Christian

Jillian Geis led a balanced Middletown Christian attack with 12 points. Karsyn Meier added 11, Savannah Terry finished with 10 and Cooper LaRue chipped in nine as the Eagles found contributions throughout the lineup.

Kaylin Davis paced Cincinnati Christian with a game-high 14 points, and Alayna Fitzgerald added 11 for the Cougars.

Middletown Christian coach Ernie Hayes said the Eagles’ progress throughout the season has been driven by steady improvement from a young roster.

“I would say it’s our grit and determination to continue to get better,” Hayes said. “We’re a young team. Even though we have seniors, we’ve got four freshmen in the program, and we’re just young. We’ve got to figure out how to connect and make it work, and we’re doing that. It’s a learning process.

“You can see it at certain moments where a light bulb comes on. We’ve just got to get that light bulb to become more consistent.”

Hayes expected a tight contest against Cincinnati Christian, noting similarities between the two programs.

“They’re a good team. They’re well coached. They work hard,” Hayes said. “They’ve got quickness and skill, and they’re young like us and learning. It was a good game for both of us to compete, be in it and hopefully learn and get better.”

Geis, one of the Eagles’ captains, drew particular praise.

“She’s a leader who leads by example,” Hayes said. “She gives it all. She puts it on the floor. She’s consistent. She rebounds, she defends, she’s smart and she communicates. That’s what you want.”

Hayes also pointed to LaRue’s growth in a new role after learning to play point guard this season.

“She’s understanding how to lead the team in that way,” Hayes said. “You can see those light bulbs come on where she starts making connections.”

Savannah Terry’s athleticism and work ethic also stood out to Hayes, who said the freshman “has a bright future.”

After losing four senior starters last season, Hayes noted that returning players are helping carry over experience.

“Cooper, Jillian and Karsyn all played with those seniors,” Hayes said. “That was a big loss for us, but we’re hoping those three can pick it up and lead the rest of the team. They’re all working hard, and they’re all getting better.”

First-year Cincinnati Christian coach Joshua Todd said he was encouraged by his team’s response after falling behind Monday.

“With this group, I’m never truly worried about them fighting back,” Todd said. “Sometimes we bury ourselves in a hole, but the fight is always there.”

Todd credited bench players Savannah Johnson and Zoriah Rozier for providing a spark down the stretch.

“They gave us a real momentum boost at the end,” Todd said. “Savannah’s dealt with some back injuries and life stuff this year, but for her to come in and give us that energy was huge.”

Todd noted that the Cougars adjusted defensively by shifting into a 2-3 zone, creating opportunities to climb back into the game.

“Those little sparks gave us the fight back,” Todd said.

While Cincinnati Christian generated quality perimeter looks, Todd emphasized perspective with his players.

“We got great looks from our shooters,” he said. “But we’re making sure they know that’s not their identity. Their identity is in Christ. Basketball isn’t who they are, but it’s great to watch these girls represent us in that way.”

Todd said he’s optimistic about the team’s trajectory entering the back half of the season.

“I may be bold, but I think you’re going to see it,” he said. “What I’m seeing in practice excites me. I hope their fight and their bench presence show up on film.”

Culture, Todd said, has been the foundation during his first season.

“We talk about doing simple things excellently,” he said. “It’s the little things — arriving early, uniforms right, communication being non-negotiable — and creating a competitive environment where we leave better than when we came in.”

Todd called the group “truly special,” particularly the seniors, and said the opportunity to coach at Cincinnati Christian has been meaningful.

“My introduction here has been a blessing,” he said. “I didn’t seek this out, but the door opened. The families and players have been great, and a lot of these girls were craving this kind of competitive environment.

“I’ll show up tomorrow with the same energy and the same passion, doing the little things. Beyond grateful — the CCS community has been a blessing.”

Middletown Christian travels to Emmanuel Christian on Thursday, while Cincinnati Christian hosts Seven Hills next Wednesday.