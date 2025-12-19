Girls basketball: Luers scores 20, pulls down 20 rebounds in Fenwick’s victory over Edgewood

With the game tight through three quarters, Luers took control inside in the fourth, scoring 11 of her points and anchoring a Fenwick defense that held Edgewood’s offense at bay in the final frame.

“Both teams were looking for a win,” Luers said. “We kept saying in the locker room that we were hungry — but we were starving. We needed one.”

Fenwick (2-6) snapped a five-game losing streak behind that urgency. After trailing 31-28 entering the fourth quarter, the Falcons outscored Edgewood 16-5 down the stretch.

Luers admitted the first half didn’t feel like her game.

“I kept driving and getting blocked, and I was upset,” Luers said. “That’s not how I play. In the second half, I was like, ‘I’m better than this,’ and I needed to step up.”

She did — repeatedly. Several of her points came on putbacks, and she welcomed them all.

“I missed a lot of layups and got my own rebounds,” Luers said with a smile. “But it all counts.”

Maddie Schmuelling added 10 points for Fenwick.

Edgewood (1-8) opened strong, leading 11-9 after the first quarter and 20-19 at the break. Ella Allen led the Cougars with 14 points in her first full game back after illness and injury sidelined her for four games, providing early momentum and interior presence.

But Fenwick’s patience and rebounding advantage wore Edgewood down late.

“Both teams were in the same boat, and it came down to who was hungrier,” Fenwick coach Kami Luers said. “Our girls showed that in the fourth quarter — taking care of the ball, working the offense and rebounding.”

Starting three freshmen, a sophomore and one senior, Kami Luers said the Falcons are embracing a long-term approach despite a difficult early schedule.

“It’s inch by inch,” the coach said. “We’re picking and choosing what to focus on. Tonight, the way they stayed organized and connected in the fourth quarter — that’s something we’ve been working on.”

Edgewood coach John Cecere credited Fenwick for staying composed after falling behind early.

“They didn’t lose their composure,” Cecere said. “They started rebounding the ball, got some putbacks, and that allowed them to apply pressure. It sped us up more than we wanted.”

Despite the loss, Cecere said Edgewood showed progress after strong practices this week.

“We can’t be results-driven right now,” Cecere said. “We just have to trust the process. The effort was there.”

Edgewood visits Franklin on Saturday. Fenwick travels to Badin on Tuesday.

“When you keep losing, you feel helpless,” Lucy Luers said. “A win shows us we have it in us. Now we can reset and play like we’re a good team.”