Girls basketball: Live updates from Fairmont-Pickerington Central in D-I state semifinals

Fairmont senior guard Kaylah Thornton (left) and Pickerington Central's Zoe Coleman chase after a loose ball during a Division I state semifinal on Thursday, March 12 at University of Dayton Arena. Thornton had nine points and three steals at halftime. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
56 minutes ago
X

UD Arena is playing host to two Division I girls state semifinal games Thursday evening.

Undefeated Fairmont is facing defending champions Pickerington Central for a trip to the state championship game.

The winner will play Cincinnati Princeton at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Princeton beat Wadsworth 53-43 earlier in the evening.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

Third quarter

A 4-0 run in the opening minute gave PC some early life before Cornett got a steal and dished to Lena Buskard to put the Firebirds back ahead by 10.

Second quarter

A 29-17 lead for Fairmont at halftime.

Fairmont’s pressure defense is having the same success as it has against many opponents this season. The Tigers are sending the Firebirds to the line often to make them earn points and Fairmont hasn’t responded well, shooting 3-for-8.

Cornett opened the period with another layup to elevate Fairmont’s lead back into double digits. Nifty passing led to a wide open layup for Janiyah Hargrave and a 21-7 advantage for the Firebirds.

PC found some offense midway through the period and made four of five shot attempts at one point, culminating with a three by Gabby Plair to cut its deficit back to eight.

Two free throws by Fairmont during the final three minutes of the quarter were the only points during the final stretch until Hargrave scored at the buzzer.

PC is struggling from the outside, shooting 2 of 11 from three. Fairmont has all but two points of its points from three players — Hargrave (10), Thornton (9) and Cornett (8).

First quarter

Fairmont led Pickerington Central 15-7 after a strong start.

Nico Cornett got the scoring started with a three from near the elbow in the opening minute. Kaylah Thornton hit one of her own a little more than a minute later. Cornett’s steal and score made it 8-2 Firebirds.

Thornton on a fast break again scored with an acrobatic layup to make it a 13-5 lead. Pickerington Central called a timeout and caused the large Fairmont contingent in attendance to roar.

Fairmont forced seven turnovers in the opening quarter. The Firebirds shot 67 percent from the field, compared to 13 percent by PC.

