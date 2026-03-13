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Girls basketball: Live updates from Chaminade Julienne-St. Vincent St. Mary D-III state championship game

Chaminade Julienne freshmen Ja'Kyiah Cook and Mychael Hanson go through pregame warmups prior to the Division III state championship game Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Chaminade Julienne freshmen Ja'Kyiah Cook and Mychael Hanson go through pregame warmups prior to the Division III state championship game Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
48 minutes ago
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UD Arena is playing host to the Division IIII girls state championship game Friday afternoon.

Chaminade Julienne (23-4) is facing Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (22-5) in a game that tips at 3:45 p.m.

CJ last won a state championship in 2005. SVSM was 10 years before that in 1995.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles trailed 6-2 to open the game, but went on a 16-0 run to end the period, grabbing an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

The run was capped by an ankle-breaking move by senior Janae Cain that led to an open 3-pointer.

Cain and freshman Mychael Hanson and senior Maggie Bush each have four points for the Eagles.

The Irish shot 2-12 from the field, including 1-for-6 from the 3-point line. They were held scoreless for the final 5:08 of the first period.

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Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.