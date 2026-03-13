Girls basketball: Live updates from Chaminade Julienne-St. Vincent St. Mary D-III state championship game

CJ last won a state championship in 2005. SVSM was 10 years before that in 1995.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles trailed 6-2 to open the game, but went on a 16-0 run to end the period, grabbing an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

The run was capped by an ankle-breaking move by senior Janae Cain that led to an open 3-pointer.

Cain and freshman Mychael Hanson and senior Maggie Bush each have four points for the Eagles.

The Irish shot 2-12 from the field, including 1-for-6 from the 3-point line. They were held scoreless for the final 5:08 of the first period.