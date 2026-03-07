Girls basketball: Lakota West falls to Princeton in D-I regional final

Lakota West finished the season 20-6, while Princeton (22-4) advances to face the winner of Mentor and Wadsworth in a state semifinal Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at UD Arena.

“Not the intended result, obviously,” Lakota West coach Jay Chadwell said. “But a result that not a whole lot of people put us in this game to begin with anyway. I don’t know how many games ago we were supposed to lose, but I know it wasn’t today. I’m just happy for the girls. They battled so hard all year.”

The Firebirds had seen Princeton once before. The Vikings defeated Lakota West 54-47 on Feb. 4, and they continued their late-season surge Saturday, winning for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Princeton seized control early Saturday.

The Vikings used a strong first quarter to build momentum, outscoring Lakota West 25-10 in the opening period.

“They came out and hit shots,” Chadwell said. “Credit to them and credit to their kids stepping up and taking what we gave them.”

Princeton extended the lead to 42-26 by halftime and pushed the advantage to 56-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Lakota West continued to battle in the final period, outscoring Princeton 11-9, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

“It’s a game of runs,” Chadwell said. “Their runs were a little bit longer than our runs, and that’s the result of the game.”

Zoe Odame led Lakota West with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting and added four rebounds. Sydney Williams finished with nine points after knocking down three 3-pointers, while Caroline Bayliff added six points.

Katie Fox, who paced Lakota West throughout the season, contributed five points, seven rebounds and six assists while drawing significant defensive attention.

“You look at Thomas and all that she brings,” Chadwell said of Princeton star Erin Thomas. “You try to put a lot of resources into stopping her, and then other kids step up and hit shots. That’s more a credit to Princeton.”

The Firebirds shot 19 of 50 from the field (38%) and made six 3-pointers but struggled to slow Princeton’s balanced attack.

Thomas led the Vikings with 16 points, while Kamryn Lowe added 14 points and six rebounds. Najah Love Muhammad chipped in nine points, and Kiara Harris finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Princeton shot 46.8% from the field and converted 15 of 22 free throws.

Chadwell said the regional appearance represented a meaningful milestone for the program.

“This was not a game a whole lot of people chalked us up to get to,” Chadwell said. “But I’m thrilled for the girls to get here. They deserve to play regional basketball based on the work they’ve put in.”

Lakota West graduates six seniors — Fox, Bayliff, Williams, Jayda Neilson, Kennedy Griffin and Katelyn Voss — a group Chadwell said helped define the program’s culture.

“No matter what their role was, they were kids that always wanted to get better,” Chadwell said. “They always wanted to step up and do their role for the greater good of the team and the program.”

Fox served as the engine for much of Lakota West’s success.

“We put a lot on Katie’s shoulders and she never complains,” Chadwell said. “Some days it’s creating offense, some days it’s scoring. Whatever it is, she never complains.”

Chadwell said the leadership of the senior class extended well beyond the stat sheet.

“They’re just great teammates,” Chadwell said. “They always knew the scout, they knew what the team needed, and they did whatever it took for us to be successful.”

For a team that few expected to reach the regional final, the Firebirds’ postseason run became a reflection of their resilience.

“It’s been a heck of a ride,” Chadwell said. “I’m really happy for the kids and happy for the seniors.”