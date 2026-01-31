Girls basketball: Lakota West beats Lakota East to snap 6-game losing streak against its rival

Bayliff scored 11 points, had six rebounds and dished out three assists to help the Firebirds snap a six-game losing streak to Greater Miami Conference and neighboring rival Lakota East with a 51-42 victory on Friday.

“This feels absolutely great,” said Bayliff, a senior guard. “We’ve been looking forward to this since the end of last year. Rivalry games are always special, and to finally get one — especially as a senior — means a lot.”

Lakota West (14-3, 11-0 GMC) leaned on balanced scoring and timely perimeter shooting, hitting nine 3-pointers on the night to hold off a determined Lakota East squad.

Senior Katie Fox led the Firebirds with 13 points, knocking down three 3-pointers, while senior Sydney Williams added nine and freshman Zoe Odame chipped in nine more. Bayliff went 4-of-6 from the field and drilled three triples of her own as West steadily built separation.

The Firebirds led 15-11 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime, thanks in large part to back-to-back momentum-shifting 3s from Fox late in the first and second quarters.

“Those shots were huge,” Lakota West coach Jay Chadwell said. “Every time they got close, we answered. That’s what good teams do. Katie hit big shots, and Caroline did so many little things that don’t always show up in the stat sheet.”

Lakota East (6-11, 6-5 GMC) stayed within striking distance throughout the night. The Thunderhawks cut the deficit to four in the third quarter and again threatened late, but West’s shooting and composure down the stretch proved decisive.

“They hit nine 3s, we hit six — that was the difference,” Lakota East coach Dan Wallace said. “Everything else was almost identical. We competed, we executed the game plan, and I’m really proud of my girls.”

Wallace credited his team’s defensive effort and ball movement, noting that Lakota East finished with more second-chance points and nearly identical shot totals.

“We ran some stuff they hadn’t seen, tried to keep them uncomfortable,” Wallace said. “Our kids played hard, moved the ball, got good looks. Some shots just didn’t fall. That’s basketball.”

Senior Bella Sturgill led Lakota East with 12 points, while juniors Bailey Bacher and Payton Buker added nine apiece.

For Lakota West, the win carried extra meaning.

“I know how much this meant to them,” Chadwell said. “They’ve worked for it. Caroline’s leadership, her effort, her toughness — and that’s what this group is about.”

“This team is different,” Bayliff added. “Everyone’s bought in. We’ve grown so much, and we’re just playing for each other.”

Lakota West, which has won seven of its last eight and sits one game ahead of Princeton atop the GMC standings, travels to Oak Hills on Saturday.

Lakota East had a three-game winning streak snapped, but will look to rebound at Hamilton on Saturday.

“We’re right there,” Wallace said. “If we get hot at the right time, we can beat anybody. I believe that.”