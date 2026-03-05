Girls basketball: Fox scores 26 to lead Lakota West past Springboro in D-I regional semifinal

Fox scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Lakota West defeated Springboro 68-56 in a Division I regional semifinal at Mason.

Lakota West (20-5) — which hadn’t won more than two tournament games since the 2021-22 season — used sharp perimeter shooting and a dominant second quarter to seize control before closing the game at the free throw line.

“We came out there and our coaches had a great game plan,” Fox said. “Springboro has an amazing program and their coaches are amazing, but I just feel like our coaches really cracked down on the game plan. They gave us the scout and we delivered it. Our girls have so much chemistry.”

The Firebirds knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half, helping stretch Springboro’s defense and open driving lanes for Fox and her teammates.

The decisive stretch came in the second quarter.

Lakota West exploded for a 21-6 run to turn a close game into a 35-22 halftime lead. The Firebirds carried the momentum into the third quarter and held a 50-44 advantage entering the final frame.

Springboro (19-6) cut the deficit to six early in the fourth, but Lakota West maintained its composure and sealed the victory by going 20 of 26 from the free throw line.

“I can’t say enough for our kids stepping up,” Lakota West coach Jay Chadwell said. “Seniors just step up in these big games, in these big moments. I thought our seniors just played a hell of a game.”

Sophomore Isabella Saunders added 12 points for the Firebirds, while several players connected from beyond the arc to prevent the Panthers from focusing solely on Fox — Lakota West’s leading scorer and Stephen F. Austin commit.

“We always know we have a possibility of shooting that well,” Chadwell said. “But what made it special tonight and tough for Springboro to stay in their zone defense is we had a lot of different kids hit them. When we have multiple kids hitting shots, I think we’re really tough to guard.”

Springboro was led by Tulsa commit and senior McKenzie Jones, who scored 24 points. Senior Ady Martin added 17 points and sophomore Addy Parrett finished with 10.

Panthers coach Mike Holweger, who finished up his third season at the helm, said the second-quarter run proved decisive.

“A ton of credit to Lakota West. They’re a great basketball team,” Holweger said. “The second quarter killed us, obviously, but their physicality and their size — teams struggle to score against them. We were able to manufacture 56, we just really had a hard time guarding them, especially in the half court.”

Springboro’s senior class of Jones, Martin and Lorelei Blair helped lead the Panthers through a season that exceeded expectations.

“They were a bunch of fighters and scrappy,” Holweger said. “The best part of our season was watching them come together. They played for one another. Just an amazingly enjoyable season.”

Lakota West will now face Princeton at noon Saturday in a regional final at Mason with a trip to the Division I state semifinals on the line. Princeton beat Lakota West 54-47 on Feb. 4 during the regular season.

Fox said the Firebirds are ready for the challenge.

“I’m very excited,” Fox said. “Regional finals against Princeton — that rematch is going to be an amazing game. Only eight teams are left in the state. I’m just proud of everyone and glad we got this opportunity.”