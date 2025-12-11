Girls basketball: Fox scores 23 to lead Lakota West past Fairfield

“A lot of us have been on the court playing with each other as starters since our freshman season,” Fox said. “I think we have a really special team, and it’s going to be a matter of time until others find out about us.”

Behind a dominant senior-led attack and a defense that never let the young Indians settle in, the Firebirds stormed to a 27–9 first-quarter lead and a 51–17 halftime cushion. Lakota West shot 58.3% in the first half and forced 21 turnovers while controlling the paint 32–8.

The win marked the Firebirds’ second straight outing eclipsing 70 points, following a similar offensive surge against Middletown on Saturday.

“We’re playing pretty well, obviously,” West coach Jay Chadwell said. “No matter who you’re playing, you’ve got to be connecting and clicking on a lot of cylinders to put that many points up. Our only loss was against a tough Walnut Hills team, one of the best in the state.

“With as many senior pieces as we have, we’ve also got young pieces around them, so we’re still gaining our identity. But every win and every practice, we’re gaining a little more confidence.”

Behind Fox’s scoring punch, Lakota West (3-1, 2-0 GMC) got balanced support. Senior Caroline Bayliff scored 13 points, senior Sydney Williams had 11, and nine Firebirds found the scoring column. Lakota West also racked up 21 steals and 35 points off turnovers.

Chadwell credited his seniors for creating the shot opportunities that broke the game open.

“It’s fun to have them on our team. They’ve started for a long time for us,” Chadwell said. “They’ve developed a know-how of where everybody is on the court. Seniors who’ve played four years are just a little different. When you get yourselves in trouble, they can protect you, take care of the ball and make the plays that need to be made.”

In his second season, Chadwell said the Firebirds’ expectations are clear.

“We think we can compete for the conference,” Chadwell said. “And when you compete in the GMC, you’re one of the top teams in the state because of how good this league is. We take it one game at a time, but our kids are bought in, and I think we’re playing at a high, high level.”

Fairfield (1-3, 1-2 GMC), playing without three key rotation players — including leading scorer and sophomore Khloe Perry, who is expected back for the Butler County Bash later this month — struggled to keep pace.

Kendyl Moffett scored six points, while Ava Stringer added five, but the Indians shot 33% and were held to five second-half points.

Second-year Fairfield coach Jerome Nelson said he views early-season struggles as part of a longer development arc for a young roster that includes six freshmen.

“We’re a young team,” Nelson said. “Early in the season, there are things you’ve got to work out, things you’ve got to iron through. For us, it’s about finding our identity and making everything mesh. We’ve got athleticism, we’ve got speed, and we’ve got talent — now it’s about building chemistry.

“Once we get our team back, we can really focus on the balanced attack we planned on. We want to press, use our speed, and still be able to play inside-out. Tonight wasn’t a great showing, but sometimes you need these kinds of losses to grow.”

Nelson emphasized that Fairfield’s freshmen are getting an early education in GMC basketball.

“The best thing to take from this is how tough the GMC is,” Nelson said. “You have to compete at a high level even when you’ve got another top opponent in two days. Freshmen learn quickly what it takes to be a GMC player — not just a Fairfield player.”

Lakota West led by as many as 52 and controlled every statistical category, including a 28-19 rebounding edge and a 14–3 advantage in second-chance points.

Both teams return to GMC play this weekend. Fairfield travels to Mason on Friday, while Lakota West visits Hamilton on Saturday.