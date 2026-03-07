Girls basketball: Fairmont routs Olentangy to claim Division I state tournament berth

Fairmont senior Kaylah Thornton, an Ohio Ms. Basketball candidate, scored a game-high 22 points and sophomore Janiyah Hargrave added 14 as the Firebirds improved to 26-0.

The Firebirds advanced to the state semifinals for the fifth time in program history and for the first time since 2013. After back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012, the Firebirds won the state championship in 2013, beating Twinsburg 52-48.

Fairmont will play either Pickerington Central or New Albany in a D-I state semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at University of Dayton Arena.

This story will be updated with photos, video and quotes from both coaches and players.