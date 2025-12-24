Girls basketball: Defensive specialist Weber buckets career-high 22 points to lead Badin past Fenwick

Weber poured in a career-high 22 points as Badin rolled to a 53-21 victory over Fenwick at Mulcahey Gym.

It was a breakout performance that reflected not only a hot shooting night, but the evolution of a senior who has learned how to balance grit with confidence.

“It used to always be volleyball, volleyball. That was my main thing,” Weber said. “That was my main focus. But I had Alyvia Hegemann here, who played both sports, and I really looked up to how she played basketball. That’s what made me think I can play basketball. I can do this.”

Basketball eventually became more than a secondary sport. Weber grew up alongside some her current teammates, many of whom she attended Sacred Heart with, forming a core that has stayed together since her freshman season.

“Ever since then, it’s always just been us,” she said.

Her identity, however, was built on defense. Weber embraced being the aggressive presence and the player willing to do the dirty work.

“It’s always been defense for me,” Weber said. “We‘ve had Gracie Cosgrove as our shooter, Braelyn (Even) scoring, and my thing was always I had to go out there and play defense to stay on the court.”

Badin coach Tom Sunderman sees that edge as essential — and non-negotiable.

“These were the two best games she’s played all year,” Sunderman said, additionally noting Badin’s victory over Fairfield on Saturday. “I told her that in the locker room. That’s what she’s got to do every day.”

Sunderman said Weber had been fighting through a shooting slump earlier this season, one that began to affect her confidence and effort.

“She was going through a funk,” Sunderman said. “When kids worry about scoring, sometimes their defense disappears. When you quit worrying about scoring and just play, the scoring comes natural.”

That was the case Tuesday.

Weber admitted the frustration had been building. But after struggling from the field — including an 0-for-15 showing over a three-game stretch — she arrived at Tuesday’s pregame shootaround determined to reset.

“I came in and said that this has to be my game,” Weber said. “I fixed my shot the way I wanted to in shootaround. The first shot went in, and it felt like last year again. It all just clicked.”

She didn’t even realize — 32 minutes later — she had set a career high.

“No, I didn’t know that,” Weber said with a smile. “I’ve been struggling shooting this entire year, and I just knew I had to come out and turn the season around.”

While the points stood out, Weber still views her value through a defensive lens.

“At the end of the day, it’s always been, we’re putting Hailey in to get defense, to get steals, to get deflections,” she said. “I might not get the most points, but I’m helping my teammates score by playing hard defense.”

That mindset has become even more important as a senior leader on a roster with a significant age gap. Badin has no juniors, leaving seniors to set the standard for a group that jumps straight to sophomores and freshmen.

“My focus is making sure the underclassmen feel like they can take on what we leave,” Weber said. “I want them to feel ready going into next year.”

Sunderman echoed that responsibility.

“She’s got to be a leader by example,” the coach said. “That’s the hardest thing. You’ve got freshmen jumping from CYO into varsity basketball. They’re going to have bad days, but they have to see seniors giving effort every day.”

Badin appears to be finding its rhythm at the right time. The Rams (5-3) have won three straight games and are preparing for an upcoming trip to Florida. It‘s a trip Sunderman said could be pivotal.

“The last two weeks have been good — not just because we won three games, but we won three good games,” Sunderman said. “Our goal was never to be hitting on all cylinders early. It was when we got back from Florida in January.”

“I feel like we’ve hit our turning point,” Weber chimed in. “Going to Florida, seeing new competition, being in a new environment — it’s going to help us. When we get back, that’s when things are really going to change.”

On Tuesday night, Weber showed exactly what that change can look like — a senior who still leads with defense, but now trusts her shot and her preparation.