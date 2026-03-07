Girls basketball: Chaminade Julienne holds off Carroll for D-III regional title

Chaminade Julienne accomplished the goal it set in October to achieve. The Eagles are heading to state.
CJ defeated Carroll 49-45 Saturday in the Division III, Region 12 final at Lakota East.
It’s the first regional title for CJ since 2013.
Freshman Ja’Kyiah Cook had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Janae Cain scored 12 points and made a pair of threes.
CJ (22-4) will play either Copley or Lyndhurst Brush at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Nutter Center in the state semifinals.
The D-III state championship game is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.
Carroll finishes the season 23-4 overall.
