Girls basketball: Chaminade Julienne holds off Carroll for D-III regional title

Chaminade Julienne players run onto the court in celebration at the conclusion of the Division III regional final played at Lakota East on Saturday, March 7, 2026. CJ won 49-45. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
44 minutes ago
Chaminade Julienne accomplished the goal it set in October to achieve. The Eagles are heading to state.

CJ defeated Carroll 49-45 Saturday in the Division III, Region 12 final at Lakota East.

It’s the first regional title for CJ since 2013.

Freshman Ja’Kyiah Cook had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Janae Cain scored 12 points and made a pair of threes.

CJ (22-4) will play either Copley or Lyndhurst Brush at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Nutter Center in the state semifinals.

The D-III state championship game is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.

Carroll finishes the season 23-4 overall.

This story will be updated with more information, as well as photos and video later today.

