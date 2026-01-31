Girls basketball: Carroll earns back-to-back GCL Co-Ed titles

Credit: Steven Wright

Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
56 minutes ago
X

Carroll clinched a second consecutive Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division championship with its 61-38 victory against McNicholas on Saturday in Riverside.

The Patriots won back-to-back titles for the first time since the 2017-18 and 2018-29 campaigns.

Senior Kiera Healy scored 15 points to led Carroll. She was honored before the game for becoming the all-time leading scorer at Carroll earlier in the week.

“It’s nice to have that two years in a row,” Healy said. “With my friends it’s really showing like all of our hard work is paying off.”

Seniors indeed led Carroll (16-3, 8-2) to the win and league title. Maura Petrovic added 12 points, another 11 came from Raegan Reilly, Eva Snyder had eight and Anna Cate Seltsam scored seven.

McNicholas (13-6, 5-4) could have positioned itself with a chance to finish at most a three-way tie at the top of the league standings. Both CJ and Alter are 6-3.

Both sides traded the lead in the opening quarter several times before Carroll maintained a short lead into the final minutes of the half. An 8-0 outburst, capped by a Healy three-pointer, sent the Patriots into the break ahead 36-25.

Carroll built up its lead from there and were unchallenged in the final minutes.

The Patriots hit a season-high nine threes as a team, with Healy and Reilly making three, respectively.

Carroll is currently in position to receive a top-four seed in the Division III district tournament. They close the season with three road challenging road games starting Monday at Stebbins (13-5) before traveling to Tippecanoe (17-1) and Springfield (9-8).

Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
Carroll McNicholas basketball
1 / 14
Carroll coaches and players pose with their teammates, senior Kiera Healy (21) and former Carroll all-time leading scorer Katie (Streck) Clinger during a pregame ceremony honoring Healy for breaking the record. Carroll defeated McNicholas 61-38 in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
In Other News
1
Women’s basketball: Miami beats Ohio to extend win streak to 11
2
Miami associate head coach Jonathan Holmes and the long road to Oxford
3
Boys basketball: Badin win streak reaches 10 after 66-55 victory at...
4
Boys basketball: Top-ranked Lakota West pulls away from rival Lakota...
5
Girls basketball: Lakota West beats Lakota East to snap 6-game losing...

About the Author

Follow Steven Wright on facebookFollow Steven Wright on twitter

Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.