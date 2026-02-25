Girls basketball: Buskirk pours in 17 points to lead Monroe past Woodward in D-III district semifinal

Buskirk scored a game-high 17 points and added six rebounds as Monroe pulled away in the second half for a 49-24 victory over Woodward in a Division III district semifinal at Princeton.

“I hurt it in practice about two weeks ago and didn’t play our last regular-season game just to rest it for the tournament,” Buskirk said. “I played a little bit last game, but it still wasn’t 100 percent. It’s feeling a lot better. It felt good to be back finally.”

It looked that way.

After Monroe (18-6) methodically built a 24-14 halftime lead, Buskirk helped ignite a decisive 16-1 run that put the game out of reach. Woodward never recovered.

“We really felt like if we executed a defensive game plan, we’d frustrate them and wear them down,” Monroe coach Jason Frazier said. “You could see that happen in the second half — and then all of a sudden, Ryan Buskirk decides to show up and take over the game. Boy, that was a nice sight to see after the week off she had.”

Monroe led 9-7 after one quarter before creating separation in the second. The Hornets extended the margin to 10 by halftime, then smothered Woodward defensively after the break.

Jordan McComas added 13 points for Monroe, while Priscilla Martinez scored 11. Ellie Buskirk chipped in five points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds as the Hornets controlled the glass and tempo.

Defense, however, set the tone.

Woodward’s top scorer Leigha Acoff — averaging 29 points per game — was held to nine. Senior Emma Adolph drew the primary assignment.

“Emma scored three points, but she limits a girl who gets 29 a game to nine,” Frazier said. “When we were in one of the defenses — probably 70 percent of the game — Emma was face-guarding her. She just did a heck of a job. That doesn’t show up on the box score, but that’s a 20-point difference in a game.”

Ryan Buskirk credited the collective effort.

“Everyone was giving 100 percent, diving for loose balls, and that makes a really big difference,” Ryan Buskirk said. “Emma did a really good job locking down their leading scorer. She was the one who could hurt us, and Emma held her own.”

The Hornets have now won four of their last five games and will face Southwestern Buckeye League foe Bellbrook in Saturday’s district final. Bellbrook — ranked third in the state according to MaxPreps — defeated Monroe twice during the regular season.

“If somebody had said 18 wins and a district final when I took this job, I’d have taken it,” Frazier said. “Bellbrook’s one of the top teams in the state for a reason. We’ll enjoy this tonight, then spend the next three days preparing and give everything we’ve got.”

“I’ve never made it to a district final in my high school career,” Ryan Buskirk added. “This is just a great team with great culture. Everyone gives their best effort. If people come watch us Saturday, they’re going to see a team that gives it our all.”