Breaking: $35M Kroger Marketplace project in Hamilton: Construction to begin this summer

Girls basketball: Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley named Ohio Ms. Basketball

Fairmont senior Kaylah Thornton placed third in the voting
Sunbury Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley was announced as 2026 Ohio Ms. Basketball Thursday, March 12, 2026 by a statewide media panel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sunbury Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley was announced as 2026 Ohio Ms. Basketball Thursday, March 12, 2026 by a statewide media panel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
39 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS — Sunbury Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley was announced as 2026 Ohio Ms. Basketball Thursday by a statewide media panel.

She lead her team into the Division II state tournament this weekend. They were set to play Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in the semifinals Friday night.

Now in its 39th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

Mobley tallied 93 points from the statewide panel. Lyndhurst Brush junior Tatiana Mason was the runner-up with 59 points, while Fairmont senior Kayla Thornton was third with 37 points and Lewis Center Olentangy senior Whitney Stafford was fourth with 32 points. Other finalists included Ottawa-Glandorf senior Karsyn Erford, Copley senior Evelyn McKnight and Steubenville senior Nylah McShan.

Rated a four-star recruit and Ohio’s top player by both ESPN and 247 Sports and one of seven finalists for Ms. Basketball, averages 20.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists to lead the Golden Eagles (23-4). She enters Friday’s state semifinal against Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at Vandalia Butler with 1,485 points, 829 rebounds, 227 assists, 185 steals and 144 blocks for her career.

The eighth junior all-time to win Ms. Basketball, Mobley is the fourth Columbus-area player to do so and first since Brookhaven’s Brittany Hunter in 2003. The others, Latoya Turner (1999) and Beth Ostendorf (1995), both played at Pickerington.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: One loss can’t erase Miami’s magic — or its NCAA Tournament...
2
Wright State basketball: Sargent displays his sentimental side in...
3
Miami East grad one of nation’s most prolific 3-point shooters in first...
4
Athlete of the Week: Abbi Mader, Tippecanoe
5
Boys basketball: Lakota West overcomes slow start to beat Olentangy...