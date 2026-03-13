Girls basketball: Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley named Ohio Ms. Basketball

Now in its 39th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

Mobley tallied 93 points from the statewide panel. Lyndhurst Brush junior Tatiana Mason was the runner-up with 59 points, while Fairmont senior Kayla Thornton was third with 37 points and Lewis Center Olentangy senior Whitney Stafford was fourth with 32 points. Other finalists included Ottawa-Glandorf senior Karsyn Erford, Copley senior Evelyn McKnight and Steubenville senior Nylah McShan.

Rated a four-star recruit and Ohio’s top player by both ESPN and 247 Sports and one of seven finalists for Ms. Basketball, averages 20.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists to lead the Golden Eagles (23-4). She enters Friday’s state semifinal against Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at Vandalia Butler with 1,485 points, 829 rebounds, 227 assists, 185 steals and 144 blocks for her career.

The eighth junior all-time to win Ms. Basketball, Mobley is the fourth Columbus-area player to do so and first since Brookhaven’s Brittany Hunter in 2003. The others, Latoya Turner (1999) and Beth Ostendorf (1995), both played at Pickerington.