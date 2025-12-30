Girls basketball: Bellbrook defeats Lebanon to snap two-game losing skid

“I think it kind of lit a fire under us because that’s not who Bellbrook is. We don’t lose like that,” junior Lauren Fabrick said.

Bellbrook needed a half to get into rhythm on Monday against Lebanon. Once its defensive pressure gained control of the game, a 52-39 win followed to snap the two-game losing skid.

“They were both really good games,” Fabrick said of the losses. “I think we came into this knowing it might not have been as good of a game as Mount Notre Dame or whoever, but I think that kind of forced us to work a little harder and keep us at that same level and playing like we’re playing the best.”

A 15-0 run to start the quarter extended Bellbrook’s lead from nine to 24. Several steals created from the full court pressure Bellbrook (10-2) applied led to either transition looks from three, as freshman Macy Miller connected on one from in front of her team’s bench, or run out baskets such as when senior Emmie Sears capped the run with a layup and foul that she converted for a three-point play.

Bellbrook didn’t allow a point for more than five minutes spanning both quarters as it took control of the game. But a little bit of sloppiness followed that didn’t make the win smooth sailing in the final eight minutes

Lebanon freshman Khalia Thompson came into the game second in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game. She was held to three through the first three quarters of Monday’s game before she found her groove.

After a sloppy two minutes to open the period by both teams, Thompson tacked on 10 points as part of a 14-4 run to help Lebanon (2-9) slowly creep closer. The Bellbrook lead dwindled to 10 heading into the final minute where the Golden Eagles dribbled out most of the remaining clock.

“We held her to three points which I was feeling pretty good about and then she went off,” head coach Jason Tincher said of Thompson. “We kept playing and that’s a tribute to her because we knew we had to control her and she’s the engine that makes them go. I thought the girls did a really good job of keeping her in front and away from the basket but in the fourth she had a gear to go to and hopefully we learn from that.”

Bellbrook sophomore Libby Bunsold led all scorers with 16 points and was the only player to get at least one point in all four quarters. She had 10 in the first half — entirely coming around the basket — to help her team overcome early shooting woes. She also was responsible for guarding Thompson and keeping her off the scoreboard for most of the game.

“Libby contained (Thompson) and I think as a team we did a great job,” Fabrick said. “Unfortunately she ended up with 13 but I think up until there in the fourth we really held her and you could tell she was getting frustrated with our press.”

Fabrick scored 11 and Miller had 10, marking the third consecutive game Bellbrook had at least three players get into double figures.

Bellbrook has a home game against Ross on Saturday before it will play six straight away from its gym.