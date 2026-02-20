Girls basketball: Adolph paves way as Monroe handles Mount Healthy in D-III tournament opener

“Tonight was just about showing up, getting this game, getting our 17th win,” Adolph said. “We came into the season not really sure how it was gonna go. This is my third head coach in four years. We were a little iffy. But we wanted to show everyone we come to play.”

Monroe (17-6) did just that.

The Hornets raced to an 8-1 lead after the first quarter and smothered the Owls into submission, carrying a 23-3 advantage into halftime.

Though Monroe shot just 27.9% from the floor, its defensive pressure and efficiency at the line more than compensated. The Hornets knocked down 13 of 16 free throws and consistently turned hustle into opportunity.

“I think the big thing was winning every 50-50 ball, rebounding, hustling after every loose ball,” Adolph said. “We’re always pedal down. There’s no let-ups. If the other team lets up, that’s when we keep pushing.”

Senior Jordan McComas added eight points, while senior Ryan Buskirk — playing for the first time in a week after missing practice time with a leg issue — chipped in seven.

Monroe first-year coach Jason Frazier said the objective this time of year is simple.

“Get a win and keep playing,” Frazier said. “Best thing about today is win number 17. That’s what we talked about — find a way to win a game and play again the next day.”

The Hornets have now won three of their last four games, and they won 12 of 13 during a dominant midseason stretch. But the win Thursday carried added significance for a senior class that has weathered transition.

Monroe’s roster features six seniors, pivotal pieces during Frazier’s first season at the helm and the program’s third head coach in four years.

“I wasn’t sure how quickly they would buy in,” Frazier said. “But since day one, it’s been one of the most connected groups I’ve coached. They play for each other. They’ve bought into our standards and our core values — and one of those is selflessness. These girls epitomize it.”

Even on an offensively uneven night, Monroe’s identity was clear.

“We’re never a work of art offensively,” Frazier said with a smile. “Maybe not the 27 percent from the floor — we’d like that higher — but 13-of-16 from the line? You’ll take that all day.”

Mount Healthy managed just three points in the first half against Monroe’s defense and rarely found clean looks. The Hornets closed out possessions with rebounding and limited second chances, maintaining the intensity Adolph said has defined the group.

Especially for the seniors, the urgency is personal.

“We’ve definitely had that talk,” Adolph said. “This is not our last game. Our ultimate goal is to get to that district game. This program has meant a lot to all of us. Making it there would mean everything.”

Monroe will face Woodward in a district semifinal Tuesday at Princeton at a time to be determined.