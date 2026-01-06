Girls basketball: 11-1 Carroll overcomes Waynesville with second half surge

A 50-42 win over the Spartans saw Carroll produce a 13-2 run over more than seven minutes of action.

“I thought they did a good job showing some resilience in the third quarter and coming back,” Carroll head coach Cecilia Grosselin said. “[Waynesville] is a great team and they’re well coached. I thought our girls did a good job just sticking with it and doing what we asked them to do to try and get themselves back.”

Credit: Steven Wright

Carroll (11-1) has produced strong starts in nearly all of its contests, leading after the first quarter in all 12 games it has played. After Waynesville scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter, points were hard to come by for both sides on the many jumpers attempted mixed in with errant passing.

“We missed two layups and then two free throws that, obviously, hurt right off the bat and that kind of sets the tone,” Grosselin said. “Sometimes when you start missing shots early on and then you pick up some fouls, we have a bit of a mental challenge.”

Waynesville (8-2) led by four at halftime. Senior Maggie Stephenson got an and-one basket early in the second half to increase the lead for the Spartans. Carroll took control from that point forward as it clamped down on defense and focused on rebounding.

Seniors Eva Snyder and Maura Petrovic fought through foul trouble during the game. Grosselin said the team felt the loss of its guards early. The Patriots focus was better when their starters were back on the floor together for most of the second half.

“I think it was just having a better effort and having all five players back in,” Grosselin said. “They’re comfortable playing together and when you’re missing that one piece, there’s a little bit of trying to work through that.”

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Both teams struggled shooting from beyond the arc.

Carroll senior Kiera Healy hit the only three-pointer of the game for the Patriots to put them up 39-32 with 5:19 to play. It was the largest lead for Carroll and kicked off an 8-2 run over more than four minutes that eventually saw the Patriots build the first double-digit advantage by either team.

Waynesville senior Katie Berrey opened the game with a 3-pointer, but the Spartans didn’t get a second until Berrey hit another in the final minute.

Healy had 12 points in the fourth quarter, including going 8 of 9 at the free throw line, as part of her 20-point game. Eva Snyder carried the load early and ended the game with 18.

Explore Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

Berry had 15 points and Stephenson added 14 for the Spartans.

Carroll shot 14-for-17 from the foul line compared to 6-for-11 for Waynesville.

Carroll hosts Badin on Wednesday. Waynesville plays at Valley View on Thursday.