Game times announced for rest of Reds, Braves series

Sports | 27 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play afternoon games throughout their wild-card series.

The first pitch of Game 1 will take place at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday. That was announced Sunday.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced Game 2 will start at 12:08 p.m. Thursday. Game 3, if necessary, will start at 3:08 p.m. Friday. All three games will be televised by ESPN.

The game time for Thursday will change to 3:10 p.m. if both the White Sox-Athletics and Astros-Twins series end Wednesday.

The game time for Friday will move to 2:08 p.m. if the Marlins-Cubs series ended Thursday and at least one of the other series — Brewers-Dodgers and Cardinals-Padres — has ended. The game time will move to 7:08 p.m. if the Brewers-Dodgers and Cardinals-Padres series are both complete.

This will be the first postseason appearance for the Reds since 2013. They have lost four straight postseason games. Their last victory came in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants in 2012.

