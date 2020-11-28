Gabbert back in a big way as RedHawks blast Zips

Miami became the 31st FBS program -- first in the MAC -- to 700 wins.

Gabbert, the MAC Freshman of the Year last season, threw for three touchdowns by halftime and finished 18-of-27 before being replaced by third-year sophomore A.J. Mayer midway through the fourth quarter.

Fifth-year senior cornerback Emmanuel Rgumba added a 38-yard return of an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Redhawks (2-1), who remain tied with Ohio for third place in the East behind 4-0 Buffalo and 3-1 Kent State. Buffalo handed the Golden Flashes their first loss on Saturday.

The RedHawks are scheduled to play their regular-season home finale against Kent State at Yager Stadium at noon next Saturday.

Sorenson previously hadn’t caught more than one touchdown pass in a game before catching scoring passes of 61, 29 and 28 yards before halftime. His first catch, on a screen pass on which he broke free behind a block from fifth-year senior tackle Tommy Doyle, surpassed his previous career-long reception of 54 yards against Marshall on Sept. 1, 2018.

It also was the longest completion of Gabbert’s career.

Sorenson also caught a 15-yard pass for a touchdown with 11:37 left in the game, but he was injured on the play and went to the locker room.

“I think it’s an ankle,” Martin said. “... The guy kind of clipped him from behind. It didn’t look good live, but we’ll see how he responds (Sunday).”

The Zips ran one play in Miami territory in the first half. Akron running back Teon Dollard, who gained 202 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Zips’ previous game against Kent State, was held to 22 with no scores on Saturday.

“The defense set the tone in the first half,” Martin said. “They were very sharp. Their back gained 200 yards against Kent State. A lot of our kids watched that game, and they knew that if he got into the back end, we’d be in trouble.

“I thought we were capable of an outstanding defensive effort.”

NEXT SATURDAY’S GAME

Kent State at Miami, Noon, CBS Sports Network, 980, 1450